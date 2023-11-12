Gigabyte Adds AMD Ryzen 8000G Support in New AM5 Motherboard BIOS Updates

Mark Tyson
published

Says AMD’s Next Gen AM5 APUs “will be launched at the end of January 2024.”

BIOS updates with Ryzen 8000G support
Gigabyte has released a raft of new BIOS updates for its AMD AM5 motherboards. The firm says that with a new BIOS applied, its X670, B650, and A620 motherboards will support AMD’s forthcoming next-generation AM5 APUs. Moreover, the next-gen desktop APUs, probably dubbed the AMD Ryzen 8000G series processors, “will be launched at the end of January 2024,” says the firm.

BIOS updates with Ryzen 8000G support
Inviting its AM5 motherboard owners to “Gear Up for the AM5 Next Gen. APU,” Gigabyte’s updated BIOS files are available with immediate effect. We downloaded some to check (a new BIOS for the 670E Aorus Pro X, and one for the Gigabyte B650I AX), but poking around the files found in the downloads didn’t reveal any further tasty information.

Reports currently suggest that there will be four socket AM5 APUs within the initial lineup. These parts are expected to fuze the charms of the Zen 4 CPU architecture plus RDNA 3 graphics architecture – much like Phoenix mobile APUs. Earlier in the week we reported on the configuration of this introductory quartet: the Ryzen 3 8300G, Ryzen 5 8500G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 7 8700G. This information should be quite reliable if it comes from the AGESA Combo AM5 PI 1.1.0.0 firmware, as claimed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ModelSiliconx86 Core ConfigGPUGPU ConfigTDP
Ryzen 7 8700GPhoenix8C/16T | 8x Zen 4Radeon 780M12 CU | 768 SPs65W
Ryzen 5 8600GPhoenix6C/12T | 6x Zen 4Radeon 760M8 CU | 512 SPs65W
Ryzen 5 8500GPhoenix 26C/12T | 2x Zen 4 + 4x Zen 4cRadeon 740M3 CU | 256 SPs65W
Ryzen 3 8300GPhoenix 24C/8T | 1x Zen 4 + 3x Zen 4cRadeon 740M4 CU | 256 SPs65W

Above you can see that the launch lineup for Phoenix/2 on desktop provides some interesting options for PC builders and DIYers. There is what should be a cheap and cheerful Ryzen 3 8300G at the low end, with 4C/8T mixing Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores, plus Radeon 740M graphics. However, the most desirable new part is tipped to be the new Ryzen 7 8700G with 8C/16T Zen 4 cores, plus its Radeon 780M with 12 CUs (768 SPs).

Our previous report cited insiders saying AMD had yet to finalize its release schedule, but just days later major PCs and components maker Gigabyte has provided a pleasingly narrow launch window (end of January 2024). The timings line up with a reveal event at around CES 2024 time (Jan. 9-12, in Las Vegas), followed by availability a week or two later.

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ilukey77
    using Rdna 3 graphics on these apus AMD are pushing Intel further and further behind ..

    these are a bonus for budget gamers still rocking old old arse GPU's slap a 8700g in a b650 itx board cl30 6000 in a inwin b1 case put a low profile noctua cooler on it and you got yourself a solid little 1080p gaming pc !!

    ive actually build a b550i /5600g 3600 cl 16 inwin b1 case computer very small but really only good for surfing the net and windows stuff ..
    Reply