Alleged Ryzen 8000G APU Details Leak: Zen 4, Zen 4c, and RDNA 3

The first details about AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000G-series accelerated processing units (APUs) for desktops have leaked. They indicate that the company looks set to use both high-performance Phoenix processors based on Zen 4 cores and compact Phoenix 2 silicon featuring Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores. Based on leaked information from HKEPC, AMD is set to offer at least four Ryzen 8000G APUs for midrange and entry level desktops.

AMD's next-generation desktop APU will include four models, Ryzen 3 8300G, Ryzen 5 8500G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 7 8700G, according to data from AGESA Combo AM5 PI 1.1.0.0 firmware. Keep in mind that the information comes from unofficial source, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Silicon x86 Core Config GPU GPU Config TDP Ryzen 7 8700G Phoenix 8C/16T | 8x Zen 4 Radeon 780M 12 CU | 768 SPs 65W Ryzen 5 8600G Phoenix 6C/12T | 6x Zen 4 Radeon 760M 8 CU | 512 SPs 65W Ryzen 5 8500G Phoenix 2 6C/12T | 2x Zen 4 + 4x Zen 4c Radeon 740M 3 CU | 256 SPs 65W Ryzen 3 8300G Phoenix 2 4C/8T | 1x Zen 4 + 3x Zen 4c Radeon 740M 4 CU | 256 SPs 65W

The Ryzen 3 8300G and Ryzen 5 8500G models claim to be based on AMD's Phoenix 2 silicon with up to 6 cores and Radeon 740M graphics whereas the Ryzen 5 8600G and Ryzen 7 8700G are expected to use the more expensive Phoenix with up to eight Zen 4 cores and Radeon 780M graphics. The latter will naturally offers higher performance both for general-purpose computing and for graphics. In addition, Phoenix integrates Ryzen AI accelerator for machine learning workloads.

As for the launch timeframe of AMD's Ryzen 8000G, insiders reportedly told HKEPC that AMD has yet to finalize its release schedule and communicate it to its partners. At present, it is suggested that the company could release its next-generation desktop APUs either late this year or potentially early in 2024.

Considering the fact that AMD tends to unveil new products at CES, it is likely that the new Ryzen 8000G will be formally introduce in early 2024. This scenario looks logical as if AMD planned to release all-new AM5 APUs this year, its partners would be plenty of Ryzen 8000G samples.