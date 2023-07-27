Grab a Gaming Laptop for Under $800: Real Deals

For under $800, you can pick up this budget gaming laptop for playing games while out and about or on vacation. The Acer Nitro 5 (model - AN515-58-5046) is $799 from Newegg and features an Intel Core i5-12500H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It's certainly not a desktop replacement, but it's a good-value gaming laptop and one of the best gaming laptops under $1000 compared to the competition at this price.

Ideal for a PlayStation 5 or PC upgrade, this 1TB WD Black SN850X SSD with included Heatsink is just $65. You are paying a little more for this heatsink version of the SN850X. Still, for the extra expense, you're getting an SSD that can dissipate heat a little better and will be less likely to encounter any thermal throttling when under load or installed in a warm environment such as a PS5. 

A fantastic Gen 3 drive, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB is only $88 at Amazon currently. With read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,300 MB/s, this tried and tested SSD is perfect for extra storage for your games library or for upgrading an older Gen 3 PC setup.

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-58-5046) Gaming Laptop:  now $799 at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-58-5046) Gaming Laptop: now $799 at Best Buy (was $999)
This SKU of the Acer Nitro 5 comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The screen measures 15.6 inches for this 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS panel and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.  

1TB WD Black SN850X SSD with Heatsink:  now $65 at Newegg

1TB WD Black SN850X SSD with Heatsink: now $65 at Newegg (was $79)
Perfect for a PS5 upgrade (or your PC), thanks to its heatsink, this PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps.
Use code SSCU2728 for a $9 discount.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD: now $88 at Amazon

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD: now $88 at Amazon (was $99)
The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB offers reads and writes of 3,500 and 3,300 MB/s with random reads and writes of 620,000 and 560,000 IOPS. It has 2GB of DRAM cache and a rated endurance of 1,200 TBW.

Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop:  now $849 at Dell

Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop: now $849 at Dell (was $999)
Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX and 16GB of DDR5, this gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display running at 165 Hz. Powering the display is an Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6. Your games and OS are stored on a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.  

Alienware Aurora R13 Desktop Gaming PC: now $1,149 at Dell

Alienware Aurora R13 Desktop Gaming PC: now $1,149 at Dell  (was $1,919)    
This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB, 16 GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

