Alleged GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3080 Ti Specifications Appear in RRA Listing

As the launch dates for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti edge closer, more information about their general specifications are revealed. As reported by VideoCardz, Leadtek and Palit Microsystems have added general specifications of their upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics boards to Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA) database. As this is not an official announcement, a modicum of scepticism is required.

In the RRA listing there is an indication of 12GB of GDDR6X memory for the Titanium variant of the RTX 3080, as discovered by @harukaze5719. Last week an alleged leaked MSI presentation that covered the company's upcoming Suprim-series graphics cards confirmed memory configurations of Nvidia's long-rumored GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards: 8GB of memory for the former and 12GB of GDDR6X memory for the latter.

We have previously reported, citing unofficial sources, that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on Nvidia's GA102 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores, has a 384-bit memory interface, and carries 12GB of GDDR6X memory. Performance of the unit should be close to that of Nvidia's range-topping GeForce RTX 3090 in cases where the latter's 24GB of onboard memory is not a factor. Meanwhile, for applications that require significant amounts of DRAM, the RTX 3090 will be unbeatable.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is based on Nvidia's GA104 graphics processor with 6,144 CUDA cores and a 256-bit interface that will be used for 8GB of 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory, according to unofficial information.

It is expected that Nvidia will introduce at least the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 31 and start its sales in June. Still, we advise to take everything unofficial with a grain of salt as plans tend to change.