G.Skill's New DDR4 SO-DIMM Memory Kits Blaze At 3200 MHz

G.Skill announced two new DDR4 SO-DIMM memory kits that can reach 3200 MHz. The 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) and 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) Ripjaws kits run at 1.35 volts with a speedy CAS latency of 16-18-18-43. This is impressive considering the speed and form factor, where CAS timings tend to be much higher when pushing the memory faster than 2400 MHz.

The new memory features Samsung DDR4 8Gb ICs and was validated using “the latest 6th generation Intel Core processor,” but G.Skill was not specific on which chip actually got the memory up to 3200 MHz. This is an important factor, as not all CPUs can handle power-hungry and overclocked memory kits. If we had to guess, this level of performance is likely reserved for mobile Core i7 processors, excluding U-series (low-powered, dual-core) models. However, until G.Skill releases a full list of compatible processors, this is just sheer speculation.

The new G.Skill DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory kits will be available this June. Pricing is not available at this time.

