G.Skill's Shiny New 16 GB Memory Modules Blaze Through Data at 4400 MHz

Following the launch of Intel's Z490 platform, G.Skill is introducing a series of new memory kits based on 8 and 16 GB modules. The new kits are coming out in the Trident Z Royal design, which are some of the most shiny memory modules money can buy.

"As 32 GB memory total capacity becomes the standard for gaming PC and performance PC builds, G.SKILL recognizes the importance of extreme performance 16 GB x2 memory kit configurations. Rising to the challenge, G.SKILL has created the DDR4-4400 CL17-18-18-38 memory kit with 32 GB (16 GB x2) capacity under the Trident Z Royal family."

(Image credit: G.Skill)

The kits are all made with Samsung B-die IC's and have CL17-18-18-38 timings, with frequencies ranging from 4000 to 4400 MHz. The lower end of the spectrum will require 1.4 V to operate, with the faster kits demanding slightly more at 1.5 V.

Kit Capacity Frequency Voltage CL Timing 8 GB x2, 8 GB x4, 16 GB x2 4000 MHz 1.40 V CL17 8 GB x2, 16 GB x2 4133 MHz 1.45 V CL17 8 GB x2, 16 GB x2 4266 MHz 1.50 V CL17 8 GB x2, 16 GB x2 4400 MHz 1.50 V CL17

No word on pricing for the kits yet, but don't expect them to come cheap.