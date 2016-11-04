G.Skill Offers 3,600 MHz In 64GB DDR4 Memory Kit

G.Skill announced a new 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4 Trident Z-branded memory kit clocked at an impressive 3,600 MHz.

The new kit sports high-performance Samsung 8GB ICs and features a CAS latency of 17-19-19-39. It runs on 1.35V and supports Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and setup. The memory was validated using an Intel Core i5-6600K and an Asus Z170-Deluxe motherboard, so users won’t need a Core i7 processor to enjoy the speedy RAM kit's full capabilities.

Pricing for the G.Skill 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 Trident Z memory kit isn’t known yet, but the company said we can expect to see the new RAM arrive in December.