G.Skill Offers 3,600 MHz In 64GB DDR4 Memory Kit

By Memory 

G.Skill announced a new 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4 Trident Z-branded memory kit clocked at an impressive 3,600 MHz.

The new kit sports high-performance Samsung 8GB ICs and features a CAS latency of 17-19-19-39. It runs on 1.35V and supports Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and setup. The memory was validated using an Intel Core i5-6600K and an Asus Z170-Deluxe motherboard, so users won’t need a Core i7 processor to enjoy the speedy RAM kit's full capabilities.

Pricing for the G.Skill 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 Trident Z memory kit isn’t known yet, but the company said we can expect to see the new RAM arrive in December.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • moviez101 09 November 2016 02:21
    PAPER LAUNCH IN 2016 AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Remember the 4500mhz TridentZ back at Computex 2016?
    HALF A *BEEPING* YEAR AGO!!!!!!!!!
    IGNORED!!!!!!! Same goes for the Samsung 960 Pro!!!
    COMPLETE AND UTTER "DISGUST" for consumers that never see the light of day for PAPER LAUNCHED products!!!! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!
    Reply
  • moviez101 09 November 2016 02:24
    You can also add In Win PL-750watt & PL-850watt PSU LED to that list.
    Reply