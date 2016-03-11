Gear VR Smash Hit 'Gunjack' Making Its Way To PC

CCP Games’ announced that it will be releasing a PC version of its exciting Gear VR arcade shooter, Gunjack. Gunjack was a launch title for the Gear VR back in November, and CCP said it has been “the top-selling game on the platform ever since.” At the end of the month, Gunjack will also become a launch title for the Rift.

In Gunjack, you play as a turret operator on a mining vessel. Your goal is to “protect the rig from pirates, opportunists,” and anyone else trying to steal your company’s loot. The game takes place in CCP’s EVE universe, just like the company’s other VR title, EVE: Valkyrie.

CCP Games said that Gunjack has been updated with higher resolution graphics, better textures and effects, and higher quality audio. The company has also added achievements and leaderboards to the game for the PC release.

"We're honored by the reception Gunjack has had so far and excited to bring the game to new platforms," said Jean-Charles Gaudechon, executive producer of Gunjack. "Our goal is to push the boundaries when it comes to VR and immersion, and we really want to bring this experience to as many players as possible."

CCP is releasing Gunjack as a launch title for Oculus Rift on March 28, and it will sell for $9.99. The company's other VR game, EVE: Valkyrie, is an exclusive Rift title, but it said Gunjack is not. CCP plans to launch a version for HTC’s Vive headset later this year.

