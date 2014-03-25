101: How to Burn a CD or DVD on Windows 8

Windows 8 allows users to burn CDs or DVDs without installing any third-party optical media burning application.

To burn CD or DVD, the computer must have a physical optical media burner properly installed in the computer, and the appropriate device driver for the hardware must be installed as well. Once these prerequisites are met, burning an optical media using Windows 8 built-in burning feature is easy!

How Do I Burn a CD or DVD in Windows 8?

Step-by-step instructions are given below:

Log on to a Windows 8 computer with the administrator or standard user account. Make sure that a blank CD or DVD is inserted into the CD/DVD optical media drive. Click the Desktop tile from the Start screen to go to the desktop. Once on the desktop screen, click File Explorer icon from the taskbar. On the opened Libraries window, click Computer from the left pane. On the Computer window, under Devices with Removable Storage category, double-click the optical media drive on which a blank CD or DVD is inserted. On the displayed Burn a Disc box, type the appropriate title for the disc in Disc title field. Click to select With a CD/DVD player radio button, and click Next. On the opened window, copy the desired contents from the hard disk that are to be added, and paste them to the blank CD/DVD window. Once added, right-click on the white area. From the displayed context menu, click Burn to Disc. On the opened Burn to Disc box, select the appropriate burning speed from the Recording speed drop-down list. Once done, click Next to start the burning process. Click Finish when done.

For a detailed video walk-through, check out the Tom's Hardware Tutorial Video above.

The above content was adapted from our Tom's Hardware Tutorials Forum, a place for troubleshooting and learning from your fellow computer experts and enthusiasts.Are you an expert? These tutorials are for folks you know having this particular problem, and this is a source that they can reference.Got a better, quicker solution, or an alternate approach not covered? Let us know in the commentary below!

Follow Marcus Yam @MarcusYam. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.