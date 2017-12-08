Trending

How To Turn Off 'Pick Up Where I Left Off' In Windows 10

This tutorial was created by knanan. For more Windows 10 tutorials, head here.

The Windows 10 Creators Update comes packed with some truly new and exciting features. One of these new additions is the "Pick up where I left off" feature. This feature will display quick links in the Action Center so you can quickly jump back into your Microsoft Edge session and SharePoint (or other cloud-based) documents after switching PCs.

So for example, if you were browsing tomshardware.com on Microsoft Edge with your laptop at work, you can resume your session when you return to your desktop at home. However, if for some reason, you would like to switch this feature off, follow the steps outlined below.

1. Open Cortana by clicking the Search Box or the Cortana Icon.
By default, Cortana should be found in the taskbar on the bottom left of the desktop. If Cortana is not visible, simply right-click anywhere on the taskbar, go to Cortana and select either “Show Cortana icon” or “Show search box”.

2. Click on “Notebook”. This is located on the left just below the Home icon.

3. Next, scroll down to and open “Pick up where I left off”.

4. In the “Pick up where I left off” screen, toggle the “Help me pick up where I left off” option to OFF. That’s it.

Note that this feature is currently only available for Windows 10 users located in the U.S.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rock_n_Rolla 08 December 2017 21:32
    We here @ Microsoft we value your computer use and behavior...

    ... AND this feature in Win 10 is our own way of saying...

    "We can track you way better than Google, and the moment you go online we'll know what exactly the apps you used and the sites you visited no matter if you have tons of firewall and antivirus installed in your computer.."

    Lol!
  • bigpinkdragon286 08 December 2017 21:41
    So, settings have been so arbitrarily obscured now in Windows 10 that I have to put Cortana back and search for them?

    Others may not feel the same, but I would rather see bug fixes than constant feature push.

    1709.16299.64 still has the bug that re-installs uninstalled Store apps at every login, despite that bug being patched.
  • ibjeepr 08 December 2017 21:56
    20463040 said:
    So, settings have been so arbitrarily obscured now in Windows 10 that I have to put Cortana back and search for them?

    That was my first thought.
  • ibjeepr 08 December 2017 21:58
    “I yam what I yam, and that's all what I yam.”

    ― Popeye the sailor man
  • Diji1 10 December 2017 22:48
    So, settings have been so arbitrarily obscured now in Windows 10 that I have to put Cortana back and search for them?

    How about just fixing the very first bug I ever encountered in Windows 10: user left clicks the start menu and nothing happens.

    Years later, here I am rebooting again to use the fricken start menu.
  • Zaporro 11 December 2017 09:21
    Kind of useless for everyone whose windows is not in English language, how about showing a cross language solution, an universal registry mod or command line solution.
  • wifiburger 11 December 2017 23:59
    get out of here ! I'm not having any of it period ! nobody puts up with retards from Microsoft !, shortcut to the desktop C:\Windows\System32\shutdown.exe -t 0 -s
  • Ilya__ 12 December 2017 15:27
    20463009 said:
    We here @ Microsoft we value your computer use and behavior...

    ... AND this feature in Win 10 is our own way of saying...

    "We can track you way better than Google, and the moment you go online we'll know what exactly the apps you used and the sites you visited no matter if you have tons of firewall and antivirus installed in your computer.."

    Lol!

    You have a point, but spy better than Google? I don't think so. You use Chrome right? And Gmail I guess, Android phone may I ask?
  • esco_sid 12 December 2017 16:00
    Toms should do a guide on what to do after windows install i personally spend more time disabling crap and running programs to disable/ force uninstall uninstallable crap that tracks you then the actual install.
