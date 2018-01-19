How To Fix The 'Page Fault In Nonpaged Area' Error In Windows 10

This tutorial was written by Tom's Hardware Community member JamieKavanagh. You can find a list of all their tutorials here.

The Windows 10 error "Page Fault In Nonpaged Area" usually results in a BSOD and can be quite frustrating to troubleshoot. The error is caused by Windows not finding a file within memory that it expects to find. If you need to fix this error, well, this is how to do it.

The root cause can be software or hardware, often an aborted Windows update or driver conflict from the software side or faulty RAM on the hardware side. Let’s check software first.

Fix Windows 10 error Page Fault In Nonpaged Area

If your error is typical, it will result in random BSOD crashes but between crashes, the computer will be usable. Let us use those moments to troubleshoot. First check the hard drive for errors.

Open a CMD window as an administrator. Type or paste ‘chkdsk /f /r’ and hit Enter. Allow the process to complete.

Then perform a system file check.

Open a CMD window as an administrator. Type or paste ‘sfc /scannow’ and hit Enter. Allow the process to complete.

It might also be useful to check Windows updates and drivers as they are often the cause of Page Fault In Nonpaged Area errors.

Navigate to Settings, Update & security. Click ‘Check for updates’ in the Windows update tab. Allow the process to complete. Navigate to Control Panel, Hardware and Sound, Device Manager. Select hardware, right click and ‘Update Driver Software’. Make sure you check graphics and audio drivers as well as any third party webcam, printer and other drivers. Reboot and retest.

If the BSOD still occurs, let us check the Windows page file.

Right click ‘This PC’ in Windows Explorer and select Properties. Click ‘Advanced system settings’. In the Advanced tab click Settings in the Performance box. Click Change in the Virtual memory box and uncheck ‘Automatically manage paging files for all drives’. Set a custom size for the page file. Click Ok. Reboot.

Finally, if none of those software methods work, it’s time to check your RAM. If your computer has multiple sticks of RAM, remove one and retest. If the fault persists, change the memory slot and retest. If the error keeps occurring, consider replacing your RAM.