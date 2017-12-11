Trending

HP Forgets Keylogging Code In Driver (Again)

By Security 

Security researcher Michael Myng announced that he uncovered a keylogging component in HP’s keyboard driver. The keylogging code seems to be from a debugging tool that HP forgot to take out before shipping the driver to customers. The company forgot to disable similar keylogging functionality from an audio driver earlier this year, and it was also found to be silently collecting data on its customers computers with a new telemetry client.

Key Logging In Audio Driver

Earlier this year, another researcher found another keylogging tool in HP’s audio driver that could record every keystroke and store it locally on the machine in plaintext. Any malicious actor with access to the computer could have retrieved those recordings, which could have included logins and passwords for online accounts. The researcher said that the keylogger had been in the audio driver since at least 2015.

HP said that it was just a debugging tool it forgot to disable before shipping the audio driver, and it issued a silent update at the time to patch the driver and disable the keylogging functionality.

HP Telemetry Collection

Only weeks ago, HP was also found to install a “telemetry client” on its customers’ computers. Some customers have claimed that it slowed down their computers. HP said that the service, called “HP Touchpoint Analytics,” only collects generic hardware information, and that no data is collected unless access is “expressly granted.”

However, multiple users have said that the software was installed in the background without them knowing about it. HP seems to have replaced its HP Touchpoint Manager client with a cloud-based “Device as as a Service” solution that collects data from its customers’ machines once a day.

New Key Logging Tool Forgotten In Keyboard Driver

The researcher who uncovered the keyboard keylogging functionality recently said that this also seems to be an issue of debugging code being forgotten in the driver and then shipped to customers. The keylogging was disabled by default, but it could be re-enabled with a registry change that would require User Account Control (UAC) permission.

HP has released an update for their keyboard driver that removes the debugging code from hundreds of laptop models, and it posted a list of affected models online.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Fait 11 December 2017 18:05
    At some point its no longer "forgetting", its intentional..
    Reply
  • Darkmatterx 11 December 2017 19:34
    You forget you already posted that once? j/k ;)
    Reply
  • Fait 11 December 2017 20:04
    20473051 said:
    You forget you already posted that once? j/k ;)

    Must have double posted but it was not my intention.
    Reply
  • Darkmatterx 11 December 2017 20:12
    Uh, why do you think I said, "j/k ;)" Everyone knows what a double post looks like. Well not my mother, but I'll cut her some slack. This time...
    Reply
  • derekullo 11 December 2017 20:23
    20473180 said:
    Uh, why do you think I said, "j/k ;)" Everyone knows what a double post looks like. Well not my mother, but I'll cut her some slack. This time...

    Tom's new forums reminds me of the Intellilink episode of South Park.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb7DKWk-Jlc
    Reply
  • Rock_n_Rolla 11 December 2017 20:24
    Thats code is HP's way of saying...

    "We here at HP, like Microsoft and Google we value ur computer use and behavior, and we extend our effort thru our products just to track
    each person who buys our product(s) and evaluate them based on the amount and level of SENSETIVITY of information and data we gather and SELL IT to our business partners and banks and or other lending institutions or trade them in exchange of company loans for the benefit of our business expansion if the need arises. BUT BEFORE YOU POINT YOUR FINGERS ON US AND LASH OUT...
    POINT YOUR FINGERS FIRST ON MICROSOFT, GOOGLE and FACEBOOK since they are the ones exploiting your personal information way better than we do and we're just joining the bandwagon,.. "

    Thank you for patronizing our Products

    HP,


    LOL HP, joining the bandwagon eh?.. If im not mistaken youre the one of the seniority in da "Bandwagon" of customer and user data exploitation.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 12 December 2017 00:36
    Hp products including their printers are complete junk who buys this garbage i doubt anyone on this site or are least hope.
    Reply
  • Olle P 12 December 2017 09:47
    In this case it's not HP's code but code for the touchpad from Synaptics.
    One can possibly blame HP for not having checked it properly, but it's more likely they're not even allowed to read the code.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 13 December 2017 16:12
    its HP so its not surprising
    Reply