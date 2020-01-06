HP Spectre x360 15 Slims Down Significantly

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 15-inch HP Spectre x360, one of the best convertible 2-in-1s out there, is getting a refresh this year. It’s shrinking down the bezels significantly and moving to a 10th Generation Intel Comet Lake Intel CPU and will start at $1,599.99, the company announced today ahead of CES 2020.

HP Spectre x360 15 Specs

CPU Up Intel Core i7-10510U Graphics The latest Nvidia GeForce graphics RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB Intel SSD, 32GB Intel Optane memory Display 15.6-inches, up to 4K OLED Touch Battery Up to 17 hours Starting Price $1,599.99

The laptop has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, up from just under 80% in the 2019 15-inch Spectre x360 . That’s partially due to a 59% reduction in the size of the bezels.HP will offer the PC in nightfall black with copper accents or Poseidon blue with pale brass accents

To fit the infrared webcam in the top bezel for facial recognition, HP shrank it down from 6mm last year to 2.2mm.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

And the whole thing has a 17.4mm (0.68 inch) shorter footprint than previous models.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch 4K display will come in touch and OLED options and is DisplayHDR 400-certified, meaning it should hit 400 nits brightness with HDR content. This new screen uses a 2W low-power panel that requires less electricity, and the company claims it will allow up to 17 hours of battery life.

HP is continuing to use the webcam kill switch that cuts electricity to the camera and LED light-equipped button to mute the microphone. .

Also on the security side, HP is including 30-day trials of ExpressVPN and LastPass Premium, but those short tryouts make it just seem more like added bloatware than actual security.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We’re looking forward to the new more compact landing in our labs this spring so we can test it out ourselves.