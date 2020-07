HyperX Predator, Fury DDR4 RGB Memory Kits Hit 4,800 MHz and 256GB

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB Memory (Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX has expanded the brand's Predator DDR4 RGB and Fury DDR4 RGB product lines with fast and high density memory kits. The new offerings are designed for both Intel and AMD platforms.

The fastest kit in the Predator DDR4 portfolio is clocked at DDR4-4800 at CL19 with a capacity of 16GB (2x8GB). HyperX offers capacities up to 256GB (8x16GB) with a memory speed of DDR4-3200 at CL16. With the exception of the DDR4-4800 kit, the Predator DDR4 kits are equally available from the Predator DDR4 RGB line, which features flashy RGB lighting with a small premium.

The Fury DDR4 memory kits top out at DDR4-3600 and CL18. HyperX has different densities at this frequency that includes dual-channel 64GB (2x32GB) kits and quad-channel 128GB (4x32GB) kits. If you want some bling, the same memory kits are also offered under the Fury DDR4 RGB line.

As you would expect, HyperX's memory kits support Intel XMP 2.0 so you can configure them easily and painlessly on compatible platforms. The manufacturer thoroughly tests the memory kits before they leave the factor and backs them up with a limited lifetime warranty.

HyperX Predator DDR4 Specifications

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX426C15PB3/32 2600MHz CL15 32GB $143.00 HX426C15PB3K2/64 2600MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 2) $285.00 HX426C15PB3K4/128 2600MHz CL15 128GB (Kit of 4) $569.00 HX430C16PB3/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $152.00 HX430C16PB3K2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $303.00 HX430C16PB3K4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $605.00 HX432C16PB3/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $157.00 HX432C16PB3K2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $313.00 HX432C16PB3K4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $625.00 HX432C16PB3K8/256 3200MHz CL16 256GB (Kit of 8) $1,250.00 HX436C18PB3/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $192.00 HX436C18PB3K2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $383.00 HX436C18PB3K4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $765.00 HX440C19PB4/8 4000MHz CL19 8GB $90.00 HX440C19PB4K2/16 4000MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $180.00 HX448C19PB3K2/16 4800MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $611.00

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB Specifications

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX430C16PB3A/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $159.00 HX430C16PB3AK2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $318.00 HX430C16PB3AK4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $635.00 HX432C16PB3A/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $164.00 HX432C16PB3AK2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $328.00 HX432C16PB3AK4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $655.00 HX432C16PB3AK8/256 3200MHz CL16 256GB (Kit of 8) $1,310.00 HX436C17PB3A/16 3600MHz CL17 16GB $159.00 HX436C17PB3AK2/32 3600MHz CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $317.00 HX436C17PB3AK4/64 3600MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 4) $634.00 HX436C18PB3A/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $199.00 HX436C18PB3AK2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $397.00 HX436C18PB3AK4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $794.00 HX440C19PB4A/8 4000MHz CL19 8GB $98.00 HX440C19PB4K2/16 4000MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $195.00 HX442C19PB3AK2/16 4266MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $274.00 HX446C19PB3AK2/16 4600MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $626.00

HyperX Fury DDR4 Specifications

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX424C15FB4/16 2400MHz CL15 16GB $77.00 HX424C15FB4K2/32 2400MHz CL15 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00 HX424C15FB4K4/64 2400MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 4) $305.00 HX426C16FB4/16 2666MHz CL16 16GB $77.00 HX426C16FB4K2/32 2666MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00 HX426C16FB4K4/64 2666MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $305.00 HX430C16FB4/16 3000MHz CL16 16GB $89.00 HX430C16FB4K2/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $177.00 HX430C16FB4K4/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $353.00 HX432C16FB4/16 3200MHz CL16 16GB $91.00 HX432C16FB4K2/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $182.00 HX432C16FB4K4/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $363.00 HX434C17FB4/16 3466MHz CL17 16GB $105.00 HX434C17FB4K2/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $209.00 HX434C17FB4K4/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 4) $418.00 HX434C17FB3/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB $185.00 HX434C17FB3K2/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 2) $370.00 HX434C17FB3K4/128 3466MHz CL17 128GB (Kit of 4) $740.00 HX436C18FB4/16 3600MHz CL18 16GB $107.00 HX436C18FB4K2/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB (Kit of 2) $214.00 HX436C18FB4K4/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 4) $428.00 HX436C18FB3/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $190.00 HX436C18FB3K2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $380.00 HX436C18FB3K4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $760.00

HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB Specifications