AMD Missed Its Deadline For HYPR-RX Launch

Just before the launch of AMD's Best GPUs, the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX, the company showed off a new performance-enhancing technology called HYPR-RX that could drastically improve frame rates on supported Radeon GPUs. The technology was supposed to launch in the first half of 2023, but apparently, AMD forgot to release it now that the second half of 2023 has rolled in.

HYPR-RX is a one-click optimization solution that automatically enables AMD Anti-Lag, Radeon Boost, and Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) in supported games or by a single button press in the Adrenalin control panel. As a result, HYPR-RX isn't a new technology in and of itself, but rather a one-click automated solution to streamline AMD's performance-enhancing technologies for AMD gamers.

This feature will be particularly useful for AMD gamers who don't know a lot about graphics settings or graphics technologies, or for people who just want to play games without worrying about GPU settings. You can think of HYPR-RX as the "GeForce Experience" equivalent for AMD gamers, but instead of changing in-game graphics settings, the feature enables driver-level AMD technologies instead.

To quickly recap, Anti-Lag, Boost, and RSR are all mature AMD technologies that have existed for some time now. AMD Anti-Lag is a driver-level latency enhancer that reduced input delays from your mouse and keyboard inputs to the monitor (similar to Nvidia Ultra Low Latency). Radeon Boost is a resolution performance optimizer, that adjusts resolution or shading rates (in DX12 games) depending on the game scene to increase frame rates. Radeon Super Resolution is a driver-level alternative to FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR) that upscales your game statically from a lower render resolution to your monitor's native resolution.

AMD originally showed off HYPR-RX all the way back in November of 2022, promising a release in the first half of 2022. However, the company has either forgotten to alert the press about delays or forgotten about HYPR-RX altogether since the first half of 2023 has already passed.

Thankfully the feature in and of itself does not enable new technologies we haven't seen before. You can always replicate HYPR-RX's capabilities by manually enabling RSR, Anti-Lag, and Boost in the AMD Adrenalin control panel. This also applies to Nvidia users who can enable Ultra Low Latency mode, and Nvidia Image Scaling (NIS) in the Nvidia Control Panel to improve performance.