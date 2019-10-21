A PC That Fits In the Palm of Your Hand: Meet the iLife MP8

We keep being able to build smaller and smaller computers, but eventually you reach a point where, well, there just is no point anymore. This is proven by a Chinese manufacturer: iLife. The company’s most recent product is the iLife MP8 Micro PC, which it showed off alongside some other products at the Global Sources Electronics Fair 2019 last week, as spotted by Notebook Italia.

(Image credit: Notebook Italia)

Although we have no specific information about the measurements of this little PC, but in the videos and photos, we see it fitting in the palm of a female reporter's hand. We estimate it to be about 2 x 2 x 2 inches. Consequently, much of it is covered with its ports: HDMI, USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 ports, a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is no sign of a power connector, so we can assume that it runs off of a USB-C wall adapter.

Specifications are as small as the unit’s physical dimensions. It runs on a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 CPU, along with 4GB of LPDDR3 memory and 64GB of solid-state storage.

(Image credit: Notebook Italia)

The MP8 Micro PC exists in two variants: one with a metal casing and one with a plastic housing. The metal one has a flat top with vents along the sides near the top, whereas the plastic unit exhausts at the top. They both have a small fan inside to keep things cool.

Surprisingly, the unit can run Windows 10.

Sadly, we have no information on pricing or whether the unit will come to U.S. shops at all. But we reckon these units are proof of concepts, used by iLife to showcase its manufacturing abilities to partners. There likely isn't a huge market for such tiny PCs.