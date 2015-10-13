ImmersiON-VRelia GO, Another VR HMD For Your Smartphone, Now Shipping

ImmersiON-VRelia isn't very well known yet, though you may start hearing more about the company now that it is shipping its first consumer product. We first took a look at the ImmersiON-VRelia's GO headset at Immersed 2014. During the conference we were told that pre-orders were already being accepted and that the HDM was nearing release. ImmersiON-VRelia is likely expected to be shipping earlier than today, but in any case, we can confirm that the GO smartphone HMD is in fact going out to early customers this week.

The GO HMD from ImmersiON-VRelia is designed to work with modern smartphones and is capable of using the phone's integrated camera for augmented reality elements. The front of the headset has two large openings, so there should be no problem with the camera position of any phone.

Google Cardboard, Eat Your Heart Out

The GO HMD uses custom mounting parts for each style of phone. ImmersiON-VRrelia said this approach allows for the most secure hold and guarantees that any phone, no matter what size, will always be centered. Each phone design requires a unique bracket design, and the company includes parts for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Note 3, Note 4, S4, S5 and the OnePlusOne. Additional mounting pieces can be printed with a 3D printer, and ImmersiON-VRelia will supply the STL files for many popular phones.

Basically, the GO headset can accommodate iOS and Android phones with screens between 4 and 6 inches, so there's no shortage of phones that should fit.

ImmersiON-VRelia's GO headset features a custom optic design. The company claimed there is no need for glasses with this device because of the available adjustments. The GO headset includes a patented mechanism for IPD and diopter adjustment, so it can accommodate most of the population.

Gamepad Included

ImmersiON-VRelia is including a small Bluetooth gamepad from Viaplay with the GO headset. The special edition Viaplay gamepad features the typical d-pad; A, B, X, Y buttons; and dual analog sticks. There is also a pair of shoulder buttons on each side, five more face buttons, and a switch so it should work with many game genres. The Viaplay gamepad is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that ImmersiON-VRelia said offers several hours of gameplay.

ImmersiON-VRelia has developed its own SDK to help developers support the AR and VR capabilities of the GO headset. The company said the SDK is an open platform, and all the documentation for it is readily available to developers.

The ImmersiON-VRelia GO headset is available to pre-order for $139.99. Shipments for new orders are expected to be fulfilled within five to seven weeks. The first round of production is already sold out, and shipments are underway for early supporters.

