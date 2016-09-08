PSU Within A PSU: In Win Signature Series SIII-1065, Available Only With D-Frame 2 Limited Edition Chassis

In Win is well known for its innovative (And incredibly expensive) cases, but there is no doubt that they sport a unique design and looks. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, In Win created a case and PSU limited edition bundle (consisting of the D-Frame 2.0 and SIII-1065, respectively).

Although this bundle and especially the chassis aren't for everyone, there is no doubt that it is an eye-catching product. The D-Frame's structure reminds us of a motorcycle frame (eg, the ones used by Ducati motorcycles) and the overall design allows for a crystal clear view of the system's hardware, something that all modders will highly appreciate. There are two tempered glass side panels that are secured with several specially-designed thumbscrews. Like every high-end case, the D-Frame 2.0 has been designed to allow the effortless installation of water cooling parts and other specialized components.

The internal layout, according to In Win, is flexible enough to allow the multiple positioning of storage, fans, water cooling radiators and the rest of the relevant parts such as pumps and reservoirs. All provided brackets (four for storage, two for 120 mm fans, a 3-in-1 fan bracket for 360mm radiators) use captive screws for an easier assembly and secure fastening. The D-Frame 2.0 supports extra large E-ATX mainboards and CPU heatsinks up to 165 mm tall. It also features eight expansion slots. The maximum length for graphics cards is 415 mm. In addition, its front panel includes a USB 3.1 Type-C connector, along with three USB 3.0 ports and HD stereo audio jacks.

A special case like this one needs a special PSU, so In Win paired the D-Frame 2.0 with the SIII-1065 PSU, which doesn't have the dimensions that the ATX form factor requires. This PSU uses an aluminum chassis, and its sides are covered by tempered glass, so its internals are exposed to the world.

We don't know how well EMI noise is suppressed by the tempered glass sides, but the look is certainly attractive. The SIII-1065 offers high temperature-rated Japanese caps for increased reliability, and on the primary side, a full-bridge topology is used along with an LLC resonant converter for higher efficiency. Thanks to the unit's increased dimensions, a very large 165 mm fan is used, which is able to push lots of air at lower RPMs, so In Win claimed that this PSU has silent operation. The PSU also supports four selectable power modes, a rear 3 Amp USB port for the charging of mobile devices, and a fully modular cable design.

D-Frame 2.0 Color Black/Gold Platinum Case Type Full Tower Material Reinforced Steel Tube, Aluminum, Tempered Glass M/B Compatibility 12" x 13" E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX Expansion Slots 8x PCIe VGA Compatiblity Card length: 350-415 mm (depends on the mounting conf) VGA card height:173 mm (motherboard die surface to side panel) CPU Compatiblity Max height: 165 mm (CPU die surface to side panel) Front Ports 1x USB 3.1 Type-C 3x USB 3.0 HD Audio Internal Drive Bays 4x 2.5"/3,5" multi-functional brackets Thermal Solution Compatibility 2x 120mm fan brackets 1x 3-in-1 fan bracket (supports 3x 120mm fans) Supports 1x 360 mm radiator -Front: 90 mm maximum height including fan -Bottom: 65 mm maximum height including fan Power Supply Signature Series: SIII-1065WDimensions (L x W x D): 210 x 180 x 96 mm Efficiency: 80 PLUs Platinum Protections: OCP / OVP / UVP / SCP / OTP / OPP Weight: 3.1 Kg (6.83 lb) Dimensions 548 mm (H) x 264 mm (W) x 726 mm (D) Weight 22.5 Kg (49.6 lb) Warranty 5 years

The price of the D-Frame 2.0 reaches a whopping $1,200. This case clearly isn't for the average user. You should keep in mind, though, that the price of the PSU is included, at least, so you won't have to spend extra on that.

Signature Series SIII-1065 Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 12V3 5VSB -12V USB Extra Power Max. Power Amps 24 24 25 25 75 6 0.3 5V 12V Watts 125 1000 30 3.6 3A 5.4A Total Max. Power (W) 1065

We mentioned above that the PSU features four power modes; to clarify, once the PSU shuts down, you have the option to keep its fan in operation indefinitely, or stop it after 180 seconds or 30 seconds. The last available mode is the normal one where the fan stops the moment the PSU shuts down. The fan is kept in operation with the PSU in standby because it's independent from the PSU's main circuits, with a voltage regulator module (VRM) that provides up to 65 W of power with 12 V output. The same VRM feeds power to the USB charger that equips this unit. So in essence, a smaller PSU with 65 W capacity is inside of the SIII-1065, which is why its overall capacity reaches 1,065 W.

The SIII-1065 isn't sold alone--only in combination with the D-Frame 2.0 chassis. Even if you could obtain one, you would still need a custom-made chassis for it, because this PSU isn't compatible with the dimensions that the ATX form factor specifies.