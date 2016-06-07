In Win Debuts Three Lines Of PSUs, Daisy-Chainable RGB Case Fans

As usual, In Win exhibited a number of impressive cases during Computex, along with RGB LED strips and custom RGB case fans that can be installed in a daisy-chain topology. The best part about these fans is that you can run them all together through the same controller, along with In Win's RGB LED strips, thereby providing impressive lighting effects. In Win also had a number of other products at its booth, including a "Premium" PSU series we have never seen before.

Signature Series

All three Signature PSUs are incompatible with the ATX form factor because of their increased dimensions, so don't expect them to fit inside a normal chassis. In fact, the Signature power supplies cannot be bought alone--only in combination with a high-end In Win chassis. We should warn you, though, that such a combination addresses only highly enthusiast users who don't mind spending a huge amount of money on a uniquely designed case and the PSU that comes with it. A combo like this will set you back around $1,500.

Models SI-1065, SII-1065, SIII-1065 OEM In Win Efficiency up to 92% Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C - 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection MTBF >100,000h Dimensions (W x L x H) SI-1065: 245mm x 190mm x 94mm SII-1065: 210mm x 180mm x 86mm SIII-1065: 210mm x 180mm x 96mm Cooling 165mm fan (unknown type of bearing) Weight 2.8 - 3 Kg Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 years

The Signature units have different dimensions, as you can see in the table above. Unfortunately we don't have much information on the specific design that In Win used (that's right, In Win has a PSU manufacturing line, so it doesn't have to rely on a third party), but we do know that in all three units, the capacitors (both electrolytic and polymer ones) are provided by Nippon Chemi-Con.

Classic Series

The Classic series so far included only two members, but this will change soon with the addition of two stronger units with 1050W and 1250W capacities. Contrary to the Signature PSUs, all Classic models are compatible with normal ATX cases. They also feature a high quality brushed finish, are 80 PLUS Platinum certified, and utilize a fully modular cabling design.

Models C 750W, C 900W, C 1050W, C 1250W OEM In Win Efficiency 80 Plus Platinum Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature No Info Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection MTBF >100,000 Cooling C 750W, C 900W: 120mm Hypro Bearing fan C 1050W, C 1250W: 135mm Double Ball-Bearing fan Dimensions (W x L x H) C 750W, C 900W: 150 x 165 x 86 C 1050W, C 1250W: 150 x 195 x 86 Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 7 years

As you can see in the table above, the two higher-capacity units feature much larger dimensions and use 135mm diameter fans. Because smaller fans have to spin at higher speeds in order to deliver the same airflow as larger-diameter ones, they tend to be significantly louder. To alleviate this problem, In Win used Hypro Bearing fans in the lower-capacity Classic series models, which, besides increased lifetime, also have lower noise output with similar double ball-bearing (DBB) fans.

We should stress that the most important problem with ball-bearing fans is that over time, their bearings start to produce increased noise due to wear, enough so that users will eventually have to replace them. This is why most companies prefer more advanced bearing types.

Premium Series

The Premium line consists of three PSUs, each featuring an LED-lighted logo at the sides, with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. All members of this line have Gold efficiency, normal dimensions and use a fully modular cabling design. The weird thing here is this family's name; usually the term "Premium" is reserved for a company's high-end products. On the contrary, descriptions like "Classic" are mostly used for lower-end lines. However, in this case, In Win did the opposite.

Models P650, P750, P850 OEM In Win Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature No Info Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection MTBF >100,000 Cooling 135mm Hypro Bearing fan Dimensions (W x L x H) 150 x 165 x 86 Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty no info

The Hypro Bearing fan, which uses magnetic levitation to minimize friction and increase lifetime, is a good sign for a silent overall operation. However, the fan profile should be properly tuned, as well. Given the Gold efficiency and the moderate capacity, the thermal load won't be so high that it requires increased fan speeds, so noise output can easily be kept low with a properly adjusted fan profile.

