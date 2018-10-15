Intel Core i5-9600K Stock and 5.1GHz Overclock Benchmarks Leaked
Chinese outfit 蓝海龙腾 (loosely translates to Blue Sea Dragon) has uploaded a 34-minute video to popular Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili that reportedly shows off the forthcoming Intel Core i5-9600K's stock and 5.1GHz overclocked performance.
Credit: 蓝海龙腾/BilibiliIntel unveiled its 9th Generation Intel Core processors last Monday. While Z390 motherboards have already gone up for purchase at U.S. retailers, the 9000-series processors are still on pre-order and won't be released until October 19.
The latest leak gives us a small taste of what we can expect from the Intel Core i5-9600K hexa-core processor in terms of performance gains over the previous model that it's replacing, the Intel Core i5-8600K. Blue Sea Dragon paired its Core i5-9600K ES (engineering sample) chip with an MSI MEG Z390 Godlike motherboard and a 16GB Adata DDR4-2666 memory kit with CL19-19-19-43 timings. The Thermalright Silver Arrow Extreme air cooler took care of the processor's cooling, while an MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti was responsible for graphics duty.
Blue Sea Dragon's choice of benchmarks is a lot different from the suite used at Tom's Hardware, so it's hard to make a fair comparison between the Core i5-9600K and our previously recorded benchmark results for the Core i5-8600K. However, we do use the Cinebench R15 benchmark, and Blue Sea Dragon's Core i5-9600K results were surprisingly lower than our Core i5-8600K results. Note, our test platform is similar to theirs. We used a MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard and a 16GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4 memory kit clocked at 2,666MHz for our i5-8600K testing.
Blue Sea Dragon also ran CPU-Z's built-in benchmark. Unfortunately, the Core i5-8600K model wasn't available as an option for comparison. So, Blue Sea Dragon pitched the Core i5-9600K against a Core i7-8700K instead. According to the results, a stock Core i5-9600K is only 4.1 percent and 26.8 percent slower than a stock Core i7-8700K in single-threaded and multi-threaded scenarios, respectively. With the chip overclocked to a little over 5.1GHz with 1.507V, the Core i5-9600K beat the Core i7-8700K by 12.6 percent in the single-thread test, while reducing the multi-thread performance gap from 26.8 percent to 3.4 percent.
It's an i5 though, they never had hyperthreading in the first place.
I think customers will come to regret not having hyper-threading on the i7-9700k, and Intel may also regret it if their gamble in disabling it fails to drive enough enthusiasts to the flagship, more expensive i9 processor.
Then again, we're probably years away from games that are optimized for more then 4 to 6 cores or threads anyway, so maybe only people doing serious multi-media work will care.
How much of the slight performance drop compared to I5-8600k could be because of spectre/meltdown hardware changes?
I hope that's not the case. Not to trivialize those security deficiencies, but in a consumer product which doesn't run on multi-tenant corporate or data-center platforms, the trade off would not be worthwhile at all.
If you take into account that most games are GPU bound, then the i5 is almost certainly going to be the best value.
If on the other hand a CPU tends to last you 6 years and through multiple GPU upgrades, then what's another couple hundred dollars over a half decade relative to the thousands of hours you use it?
In fact I've found that saving money on mid-tier CPU's just means I end up needing or wanting to upgrade it a year or two sooner.
Sure the physical cores beat them, but being able to service more threads is very beneficial.
Even in terms of pure performance, surprisingly the 6C/6C 8600k (at 50% more cores) performs pretty much in a similar way to the 4C/8T 7700k, while the 9700k at 8C/8T has only a 33% core advantage compared to the 8700k's 6C/12T, making it a much more questionable choice.
While there has been a long-lasting discussion on hyperthreading in games, the quad core i7s are proving right now that it's exactly where the largest advantage lies, as the last few threads are rarely as demanding (due to games being the furthest from offering a symmetrical load across all threads) and just being able to service those threads without needing the full attention of a single-threaded core is perfectly good enough. Basically while having less cores might lower your fps a bit, those extra threads essentially prevent stuttering caused by having threads on hold. In that regard, I believe a 6C/12T CPU would be a better choice than a 8C/8T CPU, as the latter is likely to choke faster, given enough threads that need to be run asap thrown at it (such as in gaming).
Sure, the problem starts when we run software that's able to divide the workload into >4 (for HT quad-cores) super heavy threads capable of loading CPU cores to the max, but with gaming, that's not yet the case - you usually need to service a few main fast threads and a few less demanding ones popping up, including system interrupts, at the same time. In this regard, the hyperthreaded 6C and 8C will add a similar longevity advantage, especially where games are concerned. Even more so in case of the 6C/12T vs 8C/8T, where the hypethreaded hexa-cores are able to service 50% more threads at a time, which might actually turn out better in the end than having a 8C/8T processor. I suspect the 8c/8t will perform similarly at best (with extremely rare non-HT workloads doing better), and be a worse choice in a lot of workloads that rely on a few main threads and are heavy on high-prority light threads at the same time, which is more typical of where everyday usage has been going.
Tl;dr There are going to be workloads that not only are faster on the hyperthreaded units, but workloads that are able to service unevenly demanding threads at the same time (with a few demanding and a few less demanding threads) will benefit from being able to run those extra processes at the same time, even if each of them will be a bit slower. That is very beneficial in perhaps more scenarios than just having 33% extra physical cores.