Principled Technologies Retesting Ryzen Amid 9th Gen Core Controversy
Principle Technologies responded to the benchmarking controversy surrounding its recent gaming benchmarking report. The report, which was paid for by Intel, pitted AMD's Ryzen processors against the Intel's new lineup of Coffee Lake Refresh processors. A closer examination of the results revealed a few test conditions that obviously could skew the results in favor of Intel's processor, including using a less-capable CPU cooler on AMD's chip, disabling half the cores on an AMD Ryzen processor, and a listing in the test notes that said the firm overclocked the RAM on Intel's platform only. The company says that it is retesting the processors to correct the errors.
The firm responded to all three allegations, but the most important revelation revolves around AMD's Game Mode. This feature essentially disables half of the processors' available cores to circumvent the eccentricities of the Threadripper architecture, but isn't designed for use with the mainstream Ryzen processors. Principled Technologies admitted that it did test the Ryzen 7 2700X in Game Mode, which turns the eight-core processor into a four-core chip, thus crippling it in gaming tests that respond well to extra cores and threads. The company is working to retest the Ryzen processors with the chip in its native eight-core mode.
The company also explained its decision to use a less-capable cooler with the Ryzen 7 2700X. As we know, less-capable coolers can impact performance, but the company stuck with the stock AMD cooler because "AMD said it was a good cooler." That will certainly need to be rectified during the company's retests, as the beefier Noctua cooler on the Intel processor could afford it an advantage. As we've proven in the past, improved cooling benefits both AMD and Intel's chips by allowing the processors to operate at their Boost frequencies more frequently, and then maintain the heightened clock speeds for longer periods of time.
The company also clarified the memory settings. Principled Technologies used the XMP profile, which automatically assigns tight timings for the Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200 memory (running at DDR4-2666) installed in the Intel system. However, its initial report did not disclose that the company actually used the D.O.C.P. settings for AMD's XMP-equivalent, meaning that the memory tests were in fact fair.
The firm also clarified the motherboards it used for testing the AMD systems, which were initially listed incorrectly. We'll follow up as more information becomes available.
I agree. If AMD's stock cooler isn't enough for maximum performance at stock clocks then that's their own fault. I would only expect the same aftermarket cooler on both in benchmarks from independent third-parties.
I agree. AMD needs to rework the software to recognize the CPU and either not allow it to be turned on for mainstream CPUs or maybe just turn off SMT, although I doubt that would be beneficial unless it allows them to clock higher.
I think they should use the same fan as I don't know anyone who plans to buy a 9900K and use the stock Intel fan. Most go for the high end Noctua or some AiO.
That said I don't think it would give either an advantage as the turbo speeds are programmed and the stock coolers are set to allow them their distinct turbo speeds at certain settings. The only benefit I can see is if they overclocked the system.
Hope they can make it right this time, but still suspicious...
But, I would say the use of the stock AMD Wraith Prism cooler (a somewhat beefy cooler from AMD, they call it their own "ultimate cooling solution") is nothing to blame Principle Technologies for purposefully fudging the results. It seems their only mess up was an honest mistake that I too would have fallen victim on with AMD's own "Game Mode". These are AMD mistakes if that's what you want to call them, and they deserve to be reflected in the benchmark results. But, I'm glad the Game Mode thing was caught. I'm also glad it was used, because now they can decide to fix it or not. Their choice.
The Wraith cooler is fine and sufficient for normal use. But the Noctua cooler is on a higher level. The coolers aren't equivalent and thus the Intel CPU received more cooling headroom for its boost tech to take advantage of.
Cooler quality does have an impact on performance with both AMD and Intel systems. Turbo Boost, Precision Boost, and XFR all respond to the thermal conditions of the chip, among other factors, to boost. Better coolers can result in more frequent boosting, higher boost, and longer boost duration.
As for why they even bother including it in Ryzen systems. Im pretty sure all hyperthreaded computers have the option for threading to be turned off including Intel's. AMD's way of turning it off in gaming mode just seems to be bad design (at least for non-threadripper CPUs).
I'm pretty sure I remember clicking on game mode without threadripper that it asks you to also enable "legacy compatibility mode." I'll need to double check that when I get home.
But regardless, PT are supposed to be professionals and they already worked with AMD to review Threadripper and enabled Game Mode accordingly. They can't claim ignorance to disabling half the cores because they should know what Game Mode does from testing Threadripper. They should have done just one test with game mode on and off to see what the difference would be.
*I guess Hardware Unboxed was simply unaware that DOCP was used??
I still stand my ground on the cooler issue. We all know coolers can increase boost performance. But, the main selling point of the Ryzen 2700X is it comes with a cooler. I don't expect Intel to add an aftermarket cooler to it when comparing results.
- use boxed coolers for all CPUs (but Intel don't want that, as their boxed coolers are absolute crap)
- use equivalent coolers per CPU range : if AMD's boxed cooler is that much better than Intel's, get a similar one for Intel. Don't forget to mention it, though, as a cooler can go from $15 to $70.
- the easiest one: get a cooler that can handle the worst CPU in there and test it on all platforms.
As for enabling Game Mode, I would think AMD kept that setting in for those games that actually can't handle more than 4 cores / 8 threads well. That it nerfs the CPU in all other cases is why it's not on by default.
As the article says, the original test notes did not list the DOCP settings.
Sure Chevy chose the best tires they could for the price and the car does very well around the track, but it'll never beat the mustang with it's race slicks purchased for significantly more money.
Intel's coolers don't take the turbo speeds into account - they're barely able to handle the base clock speed when all cores are loaded. And they're in no hurry to change them because they know no-one will actually use them.
I'm sure that if you look closely at Intel's warranty terms, use of a non-approved cooler can void your warranty. They approved their own, but they say nothing about third-party coolers... Thus that lump of aluminum they ship is only there to say "we provide you with an approved cooler, if you change it it's on you".
I think that's the actual reason for overpricing the K processors, since they don't come with a cooler.
I get what you're saying, but it's a poor analogy as others would and will feel that the Chevy and Ford have been wrongfully swapped.
It's stock clocks. If the "ultimate cooling solution" from AMD throttles their flagship CPU, then that's their own fault. By no means would I expect Intel to go out of their way to upgrade an AMD CPU with an aftermarket cooler.
And you don't upgrade the cooler on the Intel because it doesn't come with a cooler. You simply add your own.