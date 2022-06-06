Video of Intel Arc Alchemist GPU Gameplay Demo Shared Online

Intel had at least one Arc GPU-powered NUC on demonstration at DreamHack Dallas this weekend. Though no official Intel footage or blogs discuss this event, a YouTuber has made a short video of someone playing a fast-paced modern racing game on an Intel NUC with an Arc Alchemist GPU.

Above, you can see someone enjoying a blast around the Grid Legends race tracks. The gamer, perhaps someone from Team Blue, used a joypad to race. Based on the glance we get of the PC, it is an Intel NUC that looks like one of the bulkier but still relatively compact Extreme models. Sadly we don't know which particular Arc GPU was behind the gaming clip, though the video host thought it might be the A7 series. The gameplay takes place on a 1080p monitor, but we don't know the graphics settings, nor do we see any FPS figures.

Enthusiasts are very interested in the performance and capabilities of the Intel Arc GPUs as a new third player in the hotly contested 3D acceleration components market. Intel was supposed to have hard-launched its desktop GPUs by now, but the truth is that its Arc GPU-packing laptops are only just beginning to appear in the west. Third-party performance tests are still very hard to come by, especially any extensive tests by reputable western tech sites and/or YouTubers.

Intel's graphics team has been busy popping up at tech events recently. Both the Intel Extreme Masters and DreamHack events took place this weekend in Dallas. At the former event, we saw some great pictures of the finished design for the Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card.

Intel at DreamHack - Arc Desktop meets Chippy (Image credit: Intel)

Intel also had a presence at Dreamhack Dallas. But, of course, we would prefer Intel to release samples so we could put the GPUs through our labs and let you truly know if the Intel Arc graphics cards are worthy of your hard-earned cash, especially compared to the best from AMD and Nvidia.

Arc graphics cards for desktop PCs are still scheduled to arrive this summer, so hopefully we won't have to wait long to find out.