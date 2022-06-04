Intel Arc A370M Laptop Preorders Start at $1,399, Shipping in July

Intel's Arc A370M-powered laptops are becoming available outside the South Korean market. Lenovo and HP (via momomo_us (opens in new tab)) have updated their online stores with preorders for the new devices.

HP's Envy Laptop 16t-h000 is available in the U.S. with a starting price of $1,399.99 (opens in new tab) and an estimated shipping date of July 1. The laptop wields the latest Core i5-12500H (Alder Lake-H) processor with four P-cores and eight E-cores and the Arc A370M graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. HP also offers consumers an alternate processor option in the shape of the Core i7-12700H, which has six P-cores and eight E-cores. While the Core i5-12500H maxes out at 4.5 GHz on the P-cores, the Core i7-12700H checks in with a 200 MHz higher boost clock speed.

The 16t-h000 base configuration comes with 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5-4800 memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe TLC-based SSD for primary storage. Consumers can top out the device to 32GB (2x16GB) and 2TB of storage. The laptop has a 16-inch IPS panel with a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Image 1 of 2 HP Envy Laptop 16t-h000 (Image credit: HP ) Image 1 of 2 Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (Image credit: Lenovo ) Image 1 of 2

In Lenovo's case, the company has put up the Yoga 7i Gen 7 for $1,966.90 (opens in new tab) in New Zealand and $1,952.80 (opens in new tab) in Australia. However, unlike HP, Lenovo doesn't commit to a specific time frame for shipping. Instead, the brand lists 10+ weeks for the unit to ship to its customers.

The Yoga 7i Gen 7 packs the same Core i5-12500H and Arc A370M combination as HP's Envy laptop. Consumers can opt for the Core i7-12700H for a small premium. However, Lenovo's device has 16GB of soldered LPDDR5-4800 memory, whereas its competitor sticks to standard SO-DIMM slots. The Yoga 7i Gen 7 includes a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD and a 16-inch IPS display with a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution and 400 nits of maximum brightness. The manufacturer didn't mention the refresh rate.

The connectivity on the Yoga 7i Gen 7 is similar to the HP Envy Laptop 16t-h000 in the sense that both devices deliver two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and Wi-Fi 6E. However, the Yoga 7i Gen 7's USB Type-A ports conform to the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, whereas the HP Envy Laptop 16t-h000 are USB 3.2 Gen 2.

