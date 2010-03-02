Trending

Intel Introduces Faster Atom N470 at 1.83 GHz

This Atom's running a little faster... but it could still use some outside help.

The Atom, even in its new Pineview guise, isn't a screaming demon; but Intel today launched a slightly faster iteration of its ubiquitous low-power processor. Now joining the original 1.66 GHz Atom N450 is the N470, which dials its single-core to run at 1.83 GHz with the usual 512KB of L2 cache and DDR2-667 support.

While the slight speed bump isn't going to be changing the character of Atom-based netbooks anytime soon, the option of a "high-end" CPU for netbooks might encourage OEMs to package more capable multimedia-oriented parts with the Atom N470, such as the Broadcom Crystal HD video processor or the Nvidia Ion 2 chipset.

Intel says that major OEMs are expected to introduce systems based on this processor over the coming months.

31 Comments
  • SmarterChoice 02 March 2010 05:53
    Who cares.
  • mianmian 02 March 2010 06:00
    Intel finally get a faster Atom after years. Let's see how long Atom gonna stay on this frequency.
  • warmon6 02 March 2010 06:02
    non-numb-nutzWoohoo!!! Pointless tiny speed bump... This is like when people ask my advice on a laptop: "Should I spend an extra $100 to get the 2.2ghz processor instead of the 2.0ghz?"No, numb-nuts, you'll never be able to tell the difference...I'd hardly rate this as news-worthy TBH...
    well said
  • captainm27 02 March 2010 06:10
    Outside Topic - Why do some posts appear in a light grey color while others appear nice and dark?
  • neblogai 02 March 2010 06:15
    Not pointless at all. N470 comes with integrated graphics and memory controler at a cost of 1W. IIRC, old Atom used 4,5W + 16,5W for the inefficient chipset- this has changed- just wait till you see battery life numbers for netbooks with the new Atom.
  • duk3 02 March 2010 06:18
    It's because some posters are members of TH and others are not.
  • JohnnyLucky 02 March 2010 06:19
    Just another attempt to generate additional revenue.
  • Camikazi 02 March 2010 06:19
    duk3It's because some posters are members of TH and others are not.It's also for new members, low post count, let's others know it is newish account.
  • danimal_the_animal 02 March 2010 06:21
    pfffft.

    you can get an AMD septron AM3 CPU running at 2.7 GHZ for 31 bucks shipped!

    and you can even unlock the second core!

    just like the unmeasurable speed bump with the Atoms CPU speed...so goes the unmeasurable electric bill comparison of the sempron VS. the Atom.

    you can keep your Atom I will continue to use my i7
  • captainm27 02 March 2010 06:32
    danimal_the_animalpfffft.you can get an AMD septron AM3 CPU running at 2.7 GHZ for 31 bucks shipped!and you can even unlock the second core!just like the unmeasurable speed bump with the Atoms CPU speed...so goes the unmeasurable electric bill comparison of the sempron VS. the Atom.you can keep your Atom I will continue to use my i7
    Thanks for the input.
