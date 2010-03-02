Intel Introduces Faster Atom N470 at 1.83 GHz

The Atom, even in its new Pineview guise, isn't a screaming demon; but Intel today launched a slightly faster iteration of its ubiquitous low-power processor. Now joining the original 1.66 GHz Atom N450 is the N470, which dials its single-core to run at 1.83 GHz with the usual 512KB of L2 cache and DDR2-667 support.

While the slight speed bump isn't going to be changing the character of Atom-based netbooks anytime soon, the option of a "high-end" CPU for netbooks might encourage OEMs to package more capable multimedia-oriented parts with the Atom N470, such as the Broadcom Crystal HD video processor or the Nvidia Ion 2 chipset.

Intel says that major OEMs are expected to introduce systems based on this processor over the coming months.