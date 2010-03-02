Intel Introduces Faster Atom N470 at 1.83 GHz

The Atom, even in its new Pineview guise, isn't a screaming demon; but Intel today launched a slightly faster iteration of its ubiquitous low-power processor. Now joining the original 1.66 GHz Atom N450 is the N470, which dials its single-core to run at 1.83 GHz with the usual 512KB of L2 cache and DDR2-667 support.
While the slight speed bump isn't going to be changing the character of Atom-based netbooks anytime soon, the option of a "high-end" CPU for netbooks might encourage OEMs to package more capable multimedia-oriented parts with the Atom N470, such as the Broadcom Crystal HD video processor or the Nvidia Ion 2 chipset.
Intel says that major OEMs are expected to introduce systems based on this processor over the coming months.
well said
you can get an AMD septron AM3 CPU running at 2.7 GHZ for 31 bucks shipped!
and you can even unlock the second core!
just like the unmeasurable speed bump with the Atoms CPU speed...so goes the unmeasurable electric bill comparison of the sempron VS. the Atom.
you can keep your Atom I will continue to use my i7
Thanks for the input.