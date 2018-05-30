Trending

Intel's Rumored 40th Anniversary Core i7-8086K Listed With A 5GHz Boost Frequency

Rumors have been swirling for several months that Intel would release a new processor to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its iconic 8086 processor. Poorly-photoshopped images of the processor have appeared online, and we originally spotted a listing at a Chinese retailer two weeks ago. Unfortunately, the listing used the same photoshopped image, throwing its accuracy into doubt.

Now the team at Videocardz has spotted retail listings at connection.com and merlion.com, which seems to lend some credence to the rumors. Unfortunately, various vendors list the processor, which is widely thought to be a binned Core i7-8700K, with different specifications. Some retailers are listing the model with a 4.0GHz base frequency, while others list it at the rumored 5.0GHz. If the chip becomes a reality, it's possible that it's a special model with Indium solder to accommodate the higher thermal output from the high stock frequencies.

Perhaps most tellingly, all of the listings feature the same BX80684I78086K part number. The chip is purportedly a six-core 12-thread design and is compatible with the LGA 1151v2 socket, so it will drop into 300-series motherboards. It also comes equipped with HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics. The -8986K is an unlocked K-series processor, so it comes without a stock cooler. According to the listings, the chip will retail for ~$480, which is a hefty $100 premium over the current -8700K flagship.

The original 8086 debuted on June 8, 1978, so we would expect a 40th-anniversary launch to coincide with that date. Intel's Gregory Bryant will deliver the company's Computex keynote next week, so hopefully we'll learn more soon.

  • dudmont 30 May 2018 16:09
    Boy, when I was a wee lad, we had a sanyo 8086, dual floppies, and a green monochrome display to boot! Now I feel dreadfully old......... :/
  • hotaru251 30 May 2018 16:53
    Question is what would be a cooler that could keep that beast chilled...

    hopefully rumor ends up being true.
  • AgentLozen 30 May 2018 17:13
    Hotaru251 said:
    Question is what would be a cooler that could keep that beast chilled...

    hopefully rumor ends up being true.

    The article claims that the boost frequency is 5.0GHz. That's pretty quick but not unreasonable. Plenty of 8700Ks have seen 5.0GHz before. Whatever is used to cool those would be equally effective on this chip.
  • justin.m.beauvais 30 May 2018 17:18
    Well, either a beastly air cooler that has a 250W TDP rating or water cooling. Personally, if I were getting one I'd go for a custom water loop with a huge radiator and RGB lighting up the wazoo... everything that the original 8086 wasn't. Realistically speaking though, a 240 rad AIO would probably be sufficient.
  • redgarl 30 May 2018 18:10
    Another CPU from Intel... why not just making a special edition of the 8700k?
  • justin.m.beauvais 30 May 2018 18:12
    21013336 said:
    Another CPU from Intel... why not just making a special edition of the 8700k?

    Well, technically it is a special edition of the 8700K. It just comes pre-overclocked.
  • Giroro 30 May 2018 18:45
    Hopefully this finally includes Intel's hardware fixes for Meltdown/Spectre.. but I would rather they just fix their current product line before launching what is essentially a collector's item.
  • mac_angel 30 May 2018 21:04
    edit your work, it's embarrassing
  • Max_x2 31 May 2018 04:40
    21013117 said:
    Question is what would be a cooler that could keep that beast chilled...

    hopefully rumor ends up being true.

    I was able to push my i5 4670k to 5GHz with ~1.5V (can't remember the exact number but it was really close to that, maybe even 1.55V) with an old Thermaltake Frio. It was close to thermal throttling when running benchmarks, but not quite. Yes, this one (8086) has more cores, but it's also not running at 1.5V that's for sure.

    If you need to ask, I did it for the lulz while having a pissing contest with friends.
  • rantoc 31 May 2018 10:11
    Will likely be delivered with the same toothpaste tim AND even worse a new pending release CPU that likely wont even have proper hardware fixes for the already known meltdown/spectre speculative execution that opens up a host of memory extraction problems since its lazy made IE don't have proper security checks before allowing the code to fill the extractable space. At the rate that those are discovered and have to be software mitigated is troublesome and makes my RoI toward and CPU even longer.


    A true testament to what happened at intel from the good old x86 days where the product really mattered to them. Today its shortcuts to save money for the share holders and reinvest even less in the r&d towards desktop cpu's.
