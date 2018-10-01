Amazon Lists Intel's Core i9-9900K For $582.50, New Packaging (Updated)

Amazon US has listed Intel's Core i9-9900K, the company's long-anticipated response to AMD's Ryzen, and also Intel's first eight-core 16-thread processor for the mainstream desktop, for $582.50. Twitter user @momomo_us posted a screenshot of the packaging this morning, and after a bit of digging, we found the full listing.

The listing also reveals Intel's new packaging, which appears to be a translucent new dodecahedron packaging shaped like a d12 die (twelve-sided). Intel's new Core i9-9900K packaging is obviously a direct response to AMD's impressive Threadripper packaging that has set a new bar for the processor market.

We can see a latch/hinge on one of the panels that provides access to the processor. There also appears to be a housing in the center of the package for the processor. Intel doesn't provide coolers with its high-end processors, so the large packaging likely only has the processor inside. In either case, the new packaging is a welcome addition, particularly when you plunk down $582.50 for a new processor.

Amazon lists the Core i9-9900K as out of stock and doesn't list a ship date. The listing also confirms that the processor boosts up to 5.0 GHz, likely on a single core, which is impressive for an eight-core processor.

In fact, the Core i9-9900K will debut as Intel's most expensive mainstream processor yet. The processor will work with existing Z370 motherboards, but we also know that Intel has the Z390 chipset waiting in the wings. We've come across quite a few details about the new processors, which you can find in their entirety here.

ModelCores / ThreadsBase FrequencyBoost FrequencyCacheTDP
Core i9-9900K8 / 163.6GHz5GHz (1 / 2 Core)
4.8GHz (4 Core)
4.7GHz (6 / 8 Core)
16MB95W
Core i7-9700K8 / 83.6GHz4.9GHz (1 Core)
4.8GHz (2 Core)
4.7GHz (4 Core)
4.6GHz (6 / 8 Core)		12MB95W
Core i5-9600K6 / 63.7GHz4.6GHz (1 Core)
4.5GHz (2 Core)
4.4GHz (4 Core)
4.3GHz (6 Core)		9MB95W
Core i5-96006 / 63.1GHz4.5GHz9MB65W
Core i5-9500
6 / 6
3GHz
4.3GHz9MB
65W
Core i5-9400
6 / 6
2.9GHz
4.1GHz9MB
65W
Core i5-9400T
6 / 6
1.8GHz
3.4GHz9MB
35W
Core i3-9300
TBA (4/4)
TBATBA
6MB65W
Core i3-9300T
TBA (4/4)TBA
TBA
6MB
35W
Core i3-9100
4 / 43.7GHz
3.7GHz
6MB
65W
Core i3-9100T
TBA (4/4)TBA
TBA
6MB
35W
Core i3-9000
4 / 4
3.7GHz
3.7GHz
6MB
65W
Core i3-9000T
TBA (4/4)TBATBA6MB
35W

According to the latest leaked information, Intel's newest progeny also comes with the benefit of Indium solder between the heatspreader and the die, which will undoubtedly ease the cooling burden during overclocking. The processors' 5.0 GHz Turbo Boost certainly bodes well for those pursuits, too. The increasing amount of leaked information about the Core i9-9900K, not to mention the Amazon listing, means you'll see the review on these pages soon. 

Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

  • scottybhoy85
    Hopefully, this is a holding price. An I7 branded as an I9 at near I9 prices.

    Looks like I'll just get an 8700k to replace my aging 4690k
  • spdragoo
    Quote:
    Intel's new Core i9-9900K packaging is obviously a direct response to AMD's impressive Threadripper packaging that has set a new bar for the processor market.


    I'm sorry...but anyone who's concerned about the packaging that their CPU is shipped in, which is going straight into the trash anyway once you build your machine, has the wrong priorities when it comes to purchasing PC equipment.
  • djcasper07
    I can't find it on Amazon. Guys do you have any link to that?
