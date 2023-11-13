Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Sports 4.8 GHz Boost in Leaked Test

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 7 155H has been spotted in an unofficial SiSoftware Sandra benchmark by hardware tracker @momomo_us, revealing a 4.8GHz boost clock. The Core Ultra 7 155H is a Meteor Lake CPU and is expected to launch on December 14 in laptops such as Asus's Vivobook, which was apparently the device that was used for the 155H benchmark.

It almost goes without saying that benchmark leaks like this one can't always be trusted and that they should be scrutinized. However, the hardware specifications attached to this SiSoftware test result is consistent with previous Core Ultra 7 155H leaks as well as leaks for other Meteor Lake CPUs.

What the benchmark seems to confirm again is that the Core Ultra 7 155H has the full array of CPU cores: six P-cores, eight E-cores, and two additional super low-power E-cores from the SoC tile. Additionally, there's also clock speed info that we didn't know before that indicates the P-cores will boost to 4.8GHz while the E-cores will max out at 3.8GHz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Ultra 7 155H Specifications* Row 0 - Cell 0 Core Ultra 7 155H Core Ultra 9 185H Core i7-13800H Core i7-13700HX Core (P+E) 6+10 6+10 6+8 8+8 P-Core Boost Clock 4.8GHz 5.1GHz 5.2GHz 5GHz E-Core Boost Clock 3.8GHz ? 4GHz 3.7GHz

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The 155H seems to have a much lower boost clock than the rumored Core Ultra 9 185H, which was last spotted at 5.1GHz. That's to be expected though, since the 155H is branded like a Core i7 and isn't a flagship.

However, compared to 13th Gen Core i7 H-class CPUs, the comparison isn't very favorable. The Core i7-13800H's E-cores boost 200MHz higher than the 155H's E-cores, and the gap widens to 400MHz when looking at P-cores. The Core i7-13700HX also beats the 155H in P-core boost frequency with a clock speed of 5GHz, though the 155H does have the advantage in E-core clock speed as the 13700HX's E-cores caps out at 3.7GHz.

Even assuming this SiSoftware Sandra test is legit, it doesn't really tell us much beyond CPU core count, clock speeds, and that Asus is apparently updating its Vivobook line-up with the 155H and perhaps other Meteor Lake CPUs. The benchmark itself isn't really all that useful for estimating CPU performance, and SiSoftware also gets info about integrated graphics incorrect very frequently. Unfortunately, there's not much else to glean here.