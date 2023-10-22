Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Underwhelms in PassMark Database Appearance

A purported benchmark result for another Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) processor has been spotted online. This time there is a PassMark result for what is recognized as an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H for us to ponder over. In summary, several important things are ‘confirmed’, like core counts and base clocks. The mobile chip’s single-core performance also looks like an advance, but multi-core is a bit of a letdown (again).

According to the PassMark sys-info module, the key features of the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H are that it is a laptop CPU with 16 cores and 22 threads, with 10 of the physical cores said to be “efficient cores.” That tallies, as the six remaining physical cores should be “performance cores” with Hyperthreading, to deliver 22 threads all-in.

Other details that appear to have been spilled by the benchmark’s data-gathering process include the base clock of 3.8 GHz, but no boost clock is revealed. We also see that a cache configuration of L1: 960 KB, L2: 18.0 MB, L3: 24 MB has been reported.

Moving onto benchmark performance, we see the overall PassMark score for the Core Ultra 7 155H is 21,359. As a laptop chip that is a member of the new Core Ultra 7 H series, we think it is reasonable to use the PassMark online interface to compare it with a contemporary Core i7 H-series chip. We chose the Core i7-13700H, precipitating in the comparison chart below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Single-core performance result looks OK, as it delivers a near 6% gen-on-gen increase in performance. We would expect better for the finished product with up-to-date software and BIOS support. Six percent is not something we would get excited about in any regular-gen-to-gen upgrade. Remember, Pat Gelsinger has teased us by saying that Meteor Lake will be our next “Centrino Moment.”

Sadly, the 22 threads of the supposed Intel Core Ultra 7 155H are even less awe-inspiring if this PassMark test is genuine and turns out to be representative. As you can see in the PassMark comparison the score of 21,359 is put to shame by the 28,440 put up by the familiar Core i7-13700H (20 threads). Sadly, the PassMark software doesn’t confirm important performance-affecting factors like the TDP of the Meteor Lake chip, or its GPU type / driver.

In summary, we have a result that is interesting, but not inspiring. We can see that Meteor Lake laptop testing continues in the run-up to product launches featuring these chips expected near year-end. Meanwhile, we’d like to see testing of laptops with more near-final silicon and / or drivers, which start to make us look forward to the next “Centrino Moment” for Intel, and for users. Intel is expected to launch the Core Ultra series on Dec 14, with partners following up with their latest portable hardware shortly after.

For more Intel Core Ultra news, check out our in-depth reporting on the new ‘Meteor Lake’ processors from Intel Innovation 2023, as well as our analysis of the significantly upgraded built-in GPUs. We also recently looked at leaked benchmarks for a purported Core Ultra 7 165H and the Core Ultra 9 185H.