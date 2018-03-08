Intel NUCs With Gemini Lake CPUs Detailed In Technical Docs (Update: Now Available)

Updated, 3/8/2018, 8:45am PT: Intel released the NUC7CJYH and NUC7PJYH on its website. The kits cost $165 and $225, respectively, and their specs are identical to those published in the technical document. Intel has not yet released the NUC7CJYS system, which is the only one of these three products to ship with memory (4GB of DDR4-2400) and storage (32GB eMMC) installed.

Original article, 1/31/2018, 12pm PT:





New Intel NUC products have been detailed in a technical document. The upcoming embedded systems are built on the recently announced Gemini Lake platform, which replaces the Apollo Lake platform.



In total, three products are detailed in the document: two kits and one complete system. The NUC7CJYH and NUC7PJYH kits both come without memory, storage, or an OS. Where the two differ is in their CPUs. The NUC7CJYH has an embedded dual-core Celeron J4005, while the NUC7PJYH uses a quad-core Pentium Silver J5005. Both of these are listed with 10W TDPs, but the Pentium Silver will be the faster thanks to its higher turbo clock (2.8GHz vs 2.7GHz), extra cores (4 vs 2), and faster integrated GPU (Intel 605 with 18 EUs vs Intel 600 with 12 EUs). The only complete system, the NUC7CJYS, uses the slower Celeron CPU and also comes with 4GB of DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM memory, 32GB of e-MMC flash storage, and a Windows 10 Home license.

As we previously reported, Gemini Lake, as a platform, brings decode support for 10-bit video codecs and integrated HDMI 2.0. All of the products have two of these ports. The video improvements will make these new NUCs suitable for HDR content playback. Unfortunately, the CPUs’ six native PCI-E lanes aren’t going to very useful, because none of the NUCs have any M.2 slots. The only provisions for expanding storage are one 2.5” drive slot and an SDXC card slot. For wireless connectivity, all the NUCs feature Intel’s Wireless-AC 9462-D2W card, which supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.



Gemini Lake is still a new platform, having only been announced in late 2017. We’re just starting to see products with it trickle out. These new NUCs haven’t been listed on Intel’s website yet, so we don’t have any pricing or availability information.



Intel NUC7CJYH Barebones Mini PC View Site