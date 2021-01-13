Intel May Start Outsourcing Some CPU Production to TSMC in 2H 2021

Intel confirmed plans to outsource production of some of its graphics processors to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. about half a year ago and then outlined plans to produce some of its 'Atom and Xeon system-on-chips' at TSMC. The company also recently reiterated intentions to more actively use third-party manufacturing and based on a report from TrendForce, Intel's outsourcing plans now include production of its Core processors at TSMC.

The world's largest supplier of microprocessors intends to produce some of its Core i3 processors at TSMC using the latter's N5 (5 nm) fabrication process starting from the second half of 2021, reports TrendForce, a technology consulting firm from Taiwan. At present, it is unclear which microarchitecture the new CPUs will use and whether they will rely on any known CPU design, but by 2H 2021 Intel will have at least three competitive up-to-date microarchitectures in its possession, including Willow Cove, Golden Cove, and Cypress Cove.

Analysts from TrendForce also claim that Intel will outsource production of undisclosed mid-range and high-end CPUs to TSMC in the second half of 2022. The processors will reportedly be made using TSMC's N3 (3 nm) fabrication process. It should be noted that in the second half of 2022 TSMC plans to offer both N4 (which is IP-compatible with N5) and N3 process technologies with the latter being primarily aimed at TSMC's alpha customer, Apple.

The information about Intel outsourcing its Core i3 and other CPUs to TSMC is unofficial, Intel has never confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. It does make sense for Intel to outsource some of its entry-level and, perhaps, mid-range processors to a third party to free up its own manufacturing capacity for higher-end CPUs. In particular, it will be especially beneficial for Intel to produce more advanced Xeon Scalable 'Ice Lake', Core i5/i7 'Tiger Lake-H', and Core i5/i7 'Alder Lake' processors using its 10 nm process technologies at its own fabs while outsourcing production of cheaper products to others.

Intel has officially confirmed plans to use TSMC's capacities to make compute layer of its Xe-HPC codenamed Ponte Vecchio GPU as well as its Xe-HPG gaming GPUs. For competitive reasons, the company did not disclose which node it intends to use for the said graphics processors. Some believe that Intel will use TSMC's N6 fabrication process, but there are reports that the company will use a custom version of TSMC's N7 for its gaming GPUs.