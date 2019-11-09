Intel NUC 10 Pops Up With Comet Lake-U CPUs

Intel's NUC 10 has started to show up at numerous US retailers, and we have good reason to believe it is the rumored 'Frost Canyon' NUC that's supposed to land sometime this quarter.

Intel NUC (Image credit: Intel)

We don't know much about Frost Canyon, except that it will likely continue to reside in the standard 4x4-inch enclosure. One unconfirmed roadmap shows Frost Canyon with Intel's 14nm Comet Lake-U (CML-U) chips on board. As per a tip by leaker @momomo_us, the NUC 10 is available at Bottom Line Telecommunications (BLT), and they effectively come with Comet Lake-U parts, meaning the NUC 10 and Frost Canyon are probably the same device.

There are three NUC 10 options to choose from, and each model is powered by a specific Comet Lake-U processor: The Core i7-10710U, i5-10210U, and i3-10110U.

Intel NUC 10 (Image credit: Bottom Line Telecommunications)

The BXNUC10i7FNH employs the Core i7-10710U processor. It's a six-core, 12-thread chip that boasts a 1.1 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock.

On the other hand, the BXNUC10i5FNH has a Core i5-10210U with four cores, eight threads, a 1.6 GHz base clock, and a 4.2 GHz boost clock.

Lastly, the BXNUC10i3FNH incorporates the Core i3-10110U. This dual-core, four-thread processor runs with a 2.1 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.

The NUC 10 clearly isn't aimed at gaming, so the processor's iGPU (integrated graphics processing unit) will do all the heavy lifting. In Comet Lake-U's case, the 14nm chips are still on Intel's UHD Graphics 620 solution. The iGPU on the Core i7-10710U and Core i5-10210U has 24 EUs (Execution Units) with a 1.1 GHz boost clock, while the Core i3-10110U's iGPU is limited to 23 EUs with a 1 GHz boost clock.

According to BLT's listings, the barebone Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 NUC 10 kits start at $609.75, $428.74, and $328.28, respectively. Furthermore, the NUC kits will also be available with different memory and storage options, which will logically factor into the base price. There are options to pick up 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of memory, up to 16GB of Optane memory, 256GB of solid-state storage, or 1TB of old-school HDD storage.

The NUC 10 is up for pre-order at BLT, but there is no information on when the devices will actually ship.