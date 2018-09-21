Intel Optane SSD 905P Bulks Up to 1.5TB
Intel announced today that it has bumped the Optane SSD 905P's capacity up to 1.5TB, which will come in both U.2 and HHHL (half height, half length) add-in-card (AIC) form factors.
Built around Intel's 3D XPoint memory technology, the Optane SSD 905P was originally launched in 480GB and 960GB capacities. The 480GB model was confined to the U.2 form factor, and the 960GB model took the form of an AIC. Starting today, consumers can pick up the Optane-powered SSD in three new presentations. The 960GB model is now available in the U.2 format. The new 1.5TB model is available in both the U.2 and HHHL AIC form factors. In fact, we first saw the 1.5TB AIC variant inside the Falcon Northwest Tiki gaming desktop, so they should be on the market very soon.
Since all Intel Optane SSD 905P drives employ the same internal hardware and communicate with the processor through a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, performance is fairly static across all models no matter the capacity or form factor. Consumers can expect sequential read and write speeds up to 2,700MB/s and 2,200MB/s with 4K random read and write speeds in the range of 575,000 IOPS and 550,000 IOPS. The 480GB model is rated with an endurance of 8.76 PBW (petabytes written), while the 960GB and 1.5TB models have a 17.52 PBW and 27.37 PBW rating, respectively.
The Optane SSD 905P will be making its way to the M.2 form factor in the not-so-distant future. It will initially launch in a 380GB capacity; it's unknown whether Intel will offer them in larger capacities. The chipmaker hasn't listed the technical specifications for the M.2 drive. Nevertheless, we don't expect its performance to be on par with the AIC models, but perhaps more in line with similar M.2 Optane SSDs
Intel didn't reveal the pricing for the new Optane SSD 905P drives. However, Cleveland-based computer hardware retailer CompSource has already listed the SSDs on its website. The Optane SSD 905P 960GB U.2 (SSDPE21D960GAX1) costs $1,415.39. The Optane SSD 905P 1.5TB, in U.2 (SSDPE21D015TAX1) and HHHL AIC (SSDPED1D015TAX1) formats carry even more eye-watering price tags of $2,395.70 each.
These drives are great for servers as they excel in consistent performance at all queue depths and have low, consistent latency. I especially am happy to see the capacity go up.
Intel sells Optane to enterprises in the model named P4800X. However, it is very expensive, and capacity is still limited (can't really get it above 750GB right now). These new capacities will make it into the enterprise model line.
I will agree that the appeal to the consumer is a bit more limited; however, that doesn't mean they can't benefit, even if the cost might outweigh the perceived gains for them.
Because it is significantly faster, but at 5x the price per GB.
1TB 860 EVO = $168
1TB 970 EVO = $300
1TB 905 Optane = $1400
What? Sounds like you're still missing something. Why do you think it has slower read/write?
Most modern motherboards shouldn't have an issue booting off it, either. You might not know this, but M.2 NVMe drives are also on PCIe.
NAND-based NVMe drives can do fast sequential access for a lot less $$$.
Databases are the killer app for Optane.
He might have meant fast random access. When you're compiling, files are pulled in from everywhere, and not necessarily sequentially. Thus, Optane could shine there as well. At least, that's what I think he meant.
Most access to A/V containers is sequential, and the I/O sizes involved mean that even random access will still mostly follow the performance curve of sequential access performance.
If you buy this for A/V editing, you're wasting your money. I'd seriously look for benchmarks of a fast NAND-based NVMe drive before making such an expenditure.
Sorry, but you are the one misunderstanding.
Visual Studio is an integrated development environment, for programming, it has nothing to do with A/V, and everything to do with compiling and random I/O .
As for compiling... I'm skeptical. The reason being that most I/O is of frequently-referenced files and those only need to be read once. After that, they're in cache. And compared to the typical read latency of a fast SSD, the amount of CPU time needed to compile a source file is far greater. And writes to the output files are all buffered by the kernel. This explains why building on a hard disk (which I've spent many years doing) isn't actually that painful.
The exception would be if your system is under extreme memory pressure. For instance, some poorly-coded files can consume gigs of memory to compile. If you're doing a parallel build with multiple such files, it can result in your cache getting purged and even cause swapping. In that case, I'd imagine you'd actually see some quantifiable benefit from Optane. Otherwise, just get a decent SSD or an abundance of RAM. A high-core-count system could even justify NVMe, but IMO a good NAND-based model would still be sufficient.
Question, have you ever used a computer with an Optane drive in it? The Tom's storage editor, Chris Ramseyer(the guy who did the optane reviews), stated that optane drives were noticeably faster in use. If you've used one, and then taken it out, and used a fast m.2 PCIEx4 drive in the same machine and using the same programs and still don't notice the difference, then by all means speak up.
The responsiveness argument definitely carries some weight, for me. I aspire to use Optane storage for at least the boot/apps drive of my next PC, depending on pricing and products available at the time.
When I open apps or files, I often notice some delay, and I sometimes wonder exactly how much of that is I/O vs. CPU. For all I know, the bulk of it could even be on-access virus scanning.
If you look at this video you'll see that where it excels is at small file copies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1c9GOv1_hM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhhR2_M1OG8
Let's add some numbers to this.
- Let's say a developer rebuild takes 5 minutes.
- They do this about 6 times a day (So that's 30 minutes of waiting per day)
- Let's say the person is paid 100/hr (that's $50 per day in wait time)
- We install Optane and get a 25% decrease in file copy/rebuild times.
- We see a savings of $12.50 per day of increased efficiency.
- In that rate that's a savings of $62/week
- $3,250 per year.
I know it's oversimplified and not very accurate, but you get my point.