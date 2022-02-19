Intel Poaches AMD's Lead Radeon Discrete GPU Architect

Rohit Verma jumped ship from AMD to Intel earlier this week. The hiring is a high-profile scalp for Intel, as Verma had been with AMD through its recent and most transformative period, working as Lead SoC Architect for Discrete GPUs, among other projects. Verma also enjoyed the prestige of being a Senior Fellow at AMD, where he has worked since 2013. Analyst Dylan Patel of SemiAnalysis brought Rohit Verma's significant career move to our attention.

Before becoming a Senior Fellow and Lead SoC Architect for Discrete GPUs at AMD (3 years, three months), Verma worked as an AMD Fellow and Lead SoC Architect in the Semi-Custom Business Unit (4 years, 11 months). Over his eight years+ total career at AMD, Verma worked on projects covering discrete graphics cards for desktop and laptops and the much broader SoC architecture disciplines involving CPUs, GPUs, fabric, power management, and security.

Brain Drain Gets Upended - Intel's Brain Gain

"It's great to be back at Intel and am looking forward to working with the team to define and build innovative next generation GPU products!" (Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, Rohit Verma, the new Lead Product Architect - Discrete GPU SoCs at Intel, previously worked at Intel as the Lead SoC Architect 1999 – 2013. Verma’s lengthy 15-year tenure at Intel overlapped current Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger’s by a considerable number of years. As a reminder, Gelsinger joined Intel in 1979, aged 18, as a Quality Control Technician. When Verma started his career at Intel in 1999, Gelsinger was already comfortable in his role as GM of Intel’s Desktop Products Group and would become Intel’s first-ever Chief Technical Officer in 2001.

Pat Gelsinger’s return to Intel in 2021 as the new CEO kicked off quite a tumultuous period. It is quite bewildering to think this blue-blooded Intel boss only took the helm a year ago.

With his expansive vision and knowing the sizable changes required to make his vision into reality, we have seen Gelsinger recruit several of ‘the old team’ back into the fold. It is relatable, as when everything is changing around you, you need to depend on people, and reassembling tried and trusted personal and professional bonds provides an anchor.

We can probably characterize Verma’s hire in the above terms and, of course, for having the talent needed to help Intel enact its Arc GPU roadmap and beyond. Moreover, a quote from Gelsinger aptly sums up how things are at Intel in 2022 – “The brain drain, well that’s changed. We now have brains coming back.”