Intel Quietly Launches Core i3-10100F to Battle the Non-Existent Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel 10th Generation Core i3 Processor (Image credit: Intel)

Intel has now listed the Core i3-10100F, a processor that wasn't part of the chipmaker's initial 10th Generation Comet Lake-S launch, on its ARK website. However, the chip still isn't on the company's master price list.

The Core i3-10100F poises to be the new budget gaming champion. The 14nm Comet Lake chip arrives with four cores and eight threads clocked at 3.6 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3 GHz. With a 65W TDP (thermal power design), the quad-core part has relatively low cooling requirements, which is good news for budget builders.

As the "F" suffix in the model name indicates, the Core i3-10100F lacks integrated graphics. The processor won't miss it anyway since it's aimed at the gaming crowd that'll likely pair the chip with a discrete gaming graphics card. According to Intel, the Core i3-10100F will retail for between $79 and $97; however, the chipmaker doesn't state when the quad-core processor will hit the retail channels.

Processors Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) MSRP Core i3-10100F 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.3 6 65 $79 - $97 Ryzen 3 3300X 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.3 16 65 $120

It's crystal clear that Intel's Core i3-10100F is gunning for the elusive Ryzen 3 3300X. AMD's chip, which is based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm node, also has a four-core, eight-thread configuration. Compared to the Core i3-10100F, the Ryzen 3 3300X has a 200 MHz higher base clock and 10MB more L3 cache.

Like the Core i3-10100F, the Ryzen 3 3300X doesn't have integrated graphics. The Zen 2 processor also competes in the 65W category, so it's the perfect opponent for the Core i3-10100F. AMD includes the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler with the Ryzen 3 3300X, while Intel probably delivers the Core i3-10100F with the same nameless stock heatsink the chipmaker has been using all these years.

While the Ryzen 3 3300X was available for a short period after launch, it has been out of stock pretty much everywhere for roughly five months. It remains to be seen whether the Core i3-10100F can match the Ryzen 3 3300X in gaming performance. If it does, Intel has a sure winner on its hands if the chipmaker can provide a sufficient supply of the Core i3-10100F to the market.