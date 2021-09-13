Intel Is Reducing Server Chip Pricing in Attempt to Stem the AMD Tide

According to DigiTimes, Intel has pivoted on its server strategy, in order to fight a supply-constrained AMD. It's reportedly flooding the market with chips at discount pricing, rather than sticking to MSRP.

While some reports point toward a relative normalization on AMD's CPU supply, AMD has two distinct disadvantages when compared to Intel: It has fewer revenue sources than its much bigger CPU rival, and AMD doesn't own the factories that produce its market-turning Zen chips.

Intel, on the other hand, can leverage its vertical integration (meaning that development and manufacturing takes place in an almost entirely Intel-owned and managed supply chain), as well as its massive revenue advantage, to play with final client pricing. In other words, Intel pull a lot more levers to increase demand and (Intel hopes) attract would-be AMD clients back into the Intel fold.

AMD has seemingly been making strides in server market penetration. As seen in renowned system distributor Puget Systems' statistics, AMD has risen from a 5% share in systems sold since June 2020, up to a dominating 60% as of June 2021. However, unserved demand means that companies looking to invest in their server infrastructure or who aim to deploy AMD chips in any major way sometimes can't wait for the chips to become available. And Intel is smartly making it more attractive for those companies to go back to the Intel fold, or to skip AMD in the first place.

This is especially important in the server and HPC markets, where system choices today have a considerable impact on future choices. Changing up your whole server infrastructure from Intel to AMD or vice-versa usually brings more headaches (and a much greater investment) than simply upgrading through the same manufacturers' product stack.

Perhaps some elements are already pointing to this state of affairs. According to Mercury Research, AMD in the second quarter of 2021 achieved a 9.5% share of the global server CPU market (discounting IOT). That's a 4% increase year over year, but a 1% regression compared to Q1 2021, where the company held 10.5% of the same market pie. Considering how the actual products from either company perform (and are officially priced), there seems to be no particular technological reason why Intel regained market share, unless product shortages on the AMD side and clever pricing maneuvers from Intel became even more of a deciding factor for clients.