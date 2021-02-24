Intel: Rocket Lake's PCIe 4.0 Storage Performance is 11% Faster Than AMD Ryzen

Intel's Rocket Lake is on the launchpad for release this quarter, and in traditional fashion, the company has begun teasing hard performance numbers during CES 2021. Now, Ryan Shrout, Intel's Chief Performance Strategist, has teased a new benchmark result via Twitter that shows the flagship Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K beating AMD's fastest mainstream chip, the Ryzen 9 5950X, by 11% in a storage benchmark, which the company says comes courtesy of the PCIe 4.0 interface.



Intel is a bit more than fashionably late to adopting the PCIe 4.0 interface, AMD moved to the speedier interface two years ago, but now that the company has caught up it has performed its own internal benchmarking with storage devices in the PCMark 10 storage benchmark. As with all vendor-provided benchmarks, you should approach the results with caution. Intel's test results slide also notes that 'results may vary,' so take the benchmark results with the requisite grain of salt.

At #CES21 we looked at Rocket Lake-S gaming. Here's a sneak peek of Core i9-11900K PCIe Gen 4 storage performance - up to 11% faster on PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark vs the 5950X. Thanks @Malventano for the data. Backup: https://t.co/LcI5n5Cok2 pic.twitter.com/NhblHRQJSCFebruary 23, 2021

Intel ran PCMark 10's Quick Storage Benchmark test for its comparison, which is but one of four possible benchmarks. PCMark 10's documentation points out that this "is a shorter test with a smaller set of less demanding real-world traces. You can use this benchmark to test smaller system drives that are unable to run the Full System Drive benchmark."

Meanwhile. other PCMark 10 tests, like the Full System Drive Benchmark that we use in our SSD reviews, are much more demanding. However, the other extended tests push the bottleneck back to the storage device, largely removing the CPU/interface as the bottleneck because they access a very large portion of the drive (100GB+ span) that pushes the drive into a degraded state. This is a long way of saying that, though on the surface it may feel like Intel is cherry-picking the best result (and it probably is), it does make sense to use the shorter benchmark in an attempt to isolate either the CPU or the PCIe 4.0 interface for the test.

Intel outfitted both test systems with a drive for the operating system and a secondary 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (50% full) as the test device. Intel directly connected these drives to a riser card place in the PCIe slot, which should remove any interference from the platform controller hub (PCH) on the test results. We've included the test results below.

The results are pretty straightforward - Intel claims that Rocket Lake is 11% faster in this benchmark than the Ryzen 9 5950X, and it's noteworthy that not all of this boils down to having a faster physical PCIe 4.0 connection. Instead, storage performance is impacted by a host of factors, including system drivers, motherboard firmware, and CPU performance. All in all, Intel claims that these factors combined to give Rocket Lake the upperhand in the tests.

Fast storage performance is important, and Intel's late move to the PCIe 4.0 interface is a welcome move. However, it is noteworthy that even if Intel has taken the lead in storage performance, AMD's modern Ryzen platforms offer up more connectivity: Rocket Lake features PCIe 3.0 lanes for drives connected to the PCH, while AMD's PCH serves up PCIe 4.0.

Intel has added a single direct PCIe 4.0 x4 connection for M.2 storage devices connected to Rocket Lake, and you'll either have to use this interface or place your SSD in a riser card that slots into a PCIe slot to unlock the best performance on Rocket Lake. You can see the full test notes below.