Intel's Tiger Lake Growls: 10nm Chip Packs 50 Percent More L3 Cache and AVX-512
Credit: Scott Alan Ritchie / ShutterstockTiger Lake-U will feature a 50% increase in L3 cache capacity, going from 8MB to 12MB, per a posting of a processor dump by @InstLatX64 on Twitter. This means a bump up to 3MB of L3 cache per core.
As expected, the Tiger Lake-U model is a quadcore with hyperthreading. The posted image also reveals that the engineering sample ran at 3.4GHz, a respectable frequency for a pre-production model. Credit: InstLatX64 / Twitter
The image also contains a heap of flags representing the supported instruction sets. It confirms AVX-512 support like Sunny Cove, but it does not seem to have the avx512_bf flag that would be expected if it had supported bfloat16 like early next year’s Cooper Lake Xeon processors.
Credit: IntelMost notably, however, the dump shows that the quad-core Tiger Lake-U has 12MB of total L3 cache, an increase of 50% that equates to a 3MB slice of L3 per core. This fits with the cache redesign that Intel had disclosed for Willow Cove, the CPU core of Tiger Lake, although the cache redesign likely implies bigger changes than just an increase in size. For example, a larger cache has a higher latency, so there will likely be some fine-grained tuning under the hood.
Tiger Lake is set to launch next year, as we detailed previously. A benchmark has also leaked out of Tiger Lake and it will also feature the Gen 12 Xe graphics, which will have a new display feature and a big instruction set update.
Right because AMD has how many cores in the low power TDP mobile market? Whats that? They only have quad cores currently in all of mobile markets? The top Ryzen mobile chip right now is the 3750H with, you guessed it, 4 cores and 8 thread but a base clock of only 2.3GHz at 35W.
Its almost like this is geared towards a more specific market where they don't need 16 cores with SMT.......
You do realized that these are low power mobile chips and not desktop chips.
But I would expect they have at least 6 core in mobile chips planned. Likely 8 or higher in higher watt mobile chips.
What applications beside some 3d graphic application need that many threads
File Compression, Media encoding, multitasking... of course I'm not a big fan of the "number of threads" metric, because HT/SMT threads don't add nearly as much as adding a core - and you definately start seeing deminishing returns since, yes, there's not a lot of software that can take advantage of over 8 threads. That is why 8C/8T 9th gen i7s outperform the 12 Thread 6C/12T 8th gen.
It is very important to realize these for mobile chips and will likely i5 and higher performance wise. Also since the chips have more cache and Xe graphics they will be 11 or higher series. The level you are referring to likely Lakefield class of processors with hybrid single Sunny Core with 4 new Tremont Atom. Keep in mind Tiger Lake as AVX-512 which is similar to what is on Xeons now
Also if you closely at benchmark article included in the article - it compare the Y version - you know what Intel use to Core-M and compare it competition
"Tiger Lake processor is allegedly up to 24% and 26% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU in the single-core and quad-core tests, respectively"