Intel to Disclose PC Roadmap Next Week

This week, Intel announced that it would disclose its client PC platform roadmap at a webinar next week. Topics covered will include Intel's view on the total addressable PC market, drivers, and products that Intel intends to reveal in the coming years.

Being the world's largest supplier of microprocessors, Intel suffered the most from softening demand for client PCs. But demand will eventually pick up, and Intel's management must ensure that the company will be ready to satisfy the expectations and needs of customers in the coming years. Intel plans to confirm this to investors in its PC TAM and Platform Roadmap Investor Webinar (opens in new tab).

Indeed, Intel has a lot to talk about regarding its PC platform. Earlier this week, Intel re-emphasized its process technology roadmap and the aim to make its 18A (1.8nm) ready for manufacturing in the second half of 2024. Along with its production nodes, the company mentioned several products for client PCs, including Meteor Lake CPUs due in 2023 and Arrow Lake processors due in 2024, but never mentioned Lunar Lake chips that are (or maybe were) set to debut node sometime in 2025.

We have also heard rumors about Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs allegedly planned to debut in August or September 2023, but Intel has never confirmed the existence of such chips.

Another important part of the PC spectrum is high-end desktops and workstations. Yesterday Intel confirmed the existence of its Sapphire Rapids processors for workstations. But it never commented on how it plans to use its 34-core Raptor Lake-S silicon.

In any case, the webinar should be an exciting event. The webinar will be hosted by Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, and Christoph Schell, executive vice president, and chief commercial officer.