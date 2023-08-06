Intel to Reveal Future Consumer CPU Roadmap, Meteor Lake in September

Intel will detail its upcoming codenamed Meteor Lake processors for client PCs, Emerald Rapids processors for data centers, and its client PC roadmap at its Innovation event on September 19th and 20th, 2023, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, as the agenda of the event reveals (h/t VideoCardz).

Intel plans to reveal in-depth details about its 'latest client hardware platforms, including the highly anticipated Intel Core Ultra processors' codenamed Meteor Lake, and give attendees a glimpse of its future roadmap at the 'Intel Client Hardware Roadmap and the Rise of AI' session. The company also plans to present its 'bold vision for AI' at the event, so expect the company to talk about software.

It is unclear whether Intel will present its actual Meteor Lake CPU lineup for desktops and laptops with specifications at the show, but it is reasonable to expect the company to reveal some more details about the performance of its future processors for client PCs compared to existing offerings. The launch timeline for Meteor Lake isn't too surprising, as Intel said in its last earnings call that the new chips are due this quarter.

In another session, Intel plans to talk about how its 4th and 5th Generation Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids, solve business and operational challenges. The session is dedicated to 'highlight optimized solutions and instances available for customers today, as well as the wide set of software tools and supporting resources' to assist software developers to take advantage of features of the latest Intel Xeon processors.

While we do not expect Intel to reveal the specifications of its Emerald Rapids processors, which are due in 2024, it will be logical for the company to give attendees a taste of what is coming.

Apart from core count and microarchitectural innovations, Intel considers its Advanced Matrix Extensions as well as built-in Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA), In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA), and QuickAssist Technology (QAT) as key features of its Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids CPUs. That said, it is more than likely that Intel will focus on these innovations at the presentation.