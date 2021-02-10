Intel Xe Gaming GPU Shown Running New 3DMark Test

Intel's Chief Architect, Raja Koduri, Tweeted out an image showcasing Xe HPG running an unreleased version of 3DMark with a new mesh shader feature test, demonstrating that the Xe HPG architecture is now at a fully functional state.

It's cool to see Xe HPG, which is designed to compete directly with the best graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, already working with the mesh shader feature set, which was just released with DX12 ultimate and allows greater optimization of the rasterization pipeline. You can read more about it here. Unfortunately, we don't know anything about this new 3DMark mesh shader test specifically, but presumably, it will come out soon if it's already working on Intel's GPUs.

Xe HPG mesh shading in action, with the UL 3DMark Mesh Shader Feature test that is coming out soon pic.twitter.com/fnYeWoM08cFebruary 10, 2021

Intel's Xe HPG is the gaming-centric variant of Intel's new Xe GPU architecture. It will come with GDDR6, and full hardware ray tracing support. There's also a possibility Intel will be outsourcing the silicon for its Xe HPG chips to TSMC (or even Samsung). Unfortunately, these are all the details we know for the architecture as most of Intel's Xe HPG architecture remains a secret, for now.

It's great to see Intel's gaming GPUs are close at hand. Hopefully, they'll provide good competition for AMD and Nvidia if the graphics card shortage doesn't hinder sales.