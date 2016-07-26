In Win Launches 750W, 900W 'Classic' Series PSUs With 80 PLUS Platinum Efficiency

In Win is mostly know for its unique chassis, but what many people probably don't know is that this company has its own PSU manufacturing line. Even large companies like Corsair and EVGA rely on other manufacturers for their PSU offerings, but In Win designs and builds its PSUs on its own. The latest new PSU line to roll out of In Win's factories is called "Classic," and consists of two members with 750W and 900W max power, respectively. In Win stated that extreme wattage models, meaning stronger ones with 1050W and 1250W capacities, are following in the near future.

The Classic models utilize DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails and four +12V rails along with Japanese capacitors, rated at 105ºC. The external design is sleek thanks to the brushed hairline aluminum finish, and the fully modular cabling design makes the installation process much easier. In addition, the cooling fan uses a Hypro Bearing fan that promises low noise output. It has all the necessary protection features, including OTP (Over Temperature Protection). Finally, In Win looks to be highly confident of this platform, as it's backing up the Classic series PSUs with a hefty seven-year warranty.

Strangely enough, both units share the same number of cables. Normally, the C900 model should be equipped with at least six PCIe connectors. To make matters worse, both PSUs come with only a single EPS connector; this is a significant downside, because most high-end mainboards need an additional EPS or ATX12V connector. Obviously, Win made a major design mistake in the cable configuration of these PSUs.

The Hypro Bearing fan is made by Adda, and besides silent operation, it offers a longer lifetime compared to double ball-bearing fans, which are commonly used in quality PSUs, and Fluid Dynamic Bearing fans. The only troubling thing is the small diameter, which will force the fan to rotate at higher speeds in order to offer the same airflow with 140mm fans.