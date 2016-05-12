Jide Hoping Remix OS AIO Test Pans Out In Chinese IT Market

Jide is back again, and this time, the company is collaborating with AOC to deliver the Remix OS experience on a 24-inch all-in-one system. The AOC Remix OS PC will be the first AIO to feature Remix, and it will arrive in China this summer.



You may recognize Jide Technologies from its successful Kickstarter campaigns for the Remix Ultratablet and Remix Mini, both of which are running Remix OS 2.0. In fact, we had a look at the Remix Mini not too long ago. Remix OS 2.0 is a Jide’s custom desktop operating system based off of Android Lollipop. Jide offers the Remix OS 2.0 for free, making it ideal for mini-PCs, HTPCs and other barebones systems.

AOC OS Remix OS 2.0 Screen Size 23.8” Product Name M1238B Chipset Amlogic S905/4 Core/64 Byte/ARM Cortex-A53/2GHz GPU 5 Core/ARM Mali-450/750MHz Memory 2GB Storage 16GB or 64GB

This AOC Remix OS PC fits the description of the type of system for which Remix OS is ideal: It’s inexpensive, runs off lower-end hardware and can easily be made accessible to many users. For now, production is limited to China. Jide told us that this practical--a response to Chinese companies seeking an affordable AIO solution. But this is not intended to be a one-off thing; make no mistake, this is a test run. If the response to the Remix OS AIO proves to be successful, it's likely that we'll see more devices like this one running Remix OS hit the domestic market soon.



Further, exposing China’s enterprise market to Remix OS 2.0 might just give Jide the sway needed to tout Remix OS 2.0 as the definitive Android-based desktop experience. Exact pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Remix OS PC is expected to release at a low cost.

When Jide announced the beta version of Remix OS back at MWC, we noted that momentum seemed to be building for the scrappy company. This news seems to be further evidence.



