Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster

Lenovo announced updates to its ThinkPad X1 laptops and convertibles today, presumably featuring the mobile versions of Intel's 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors. The new laptops will ship in April, but that isn't the only thing Lenovo announced. The company pulled the wraps off a couple of ThinkVision monitors, including a massive 49-inch ultrawide unit that will dominate just about any desk that it sits atop.



Starting things off is the ThinkVision P32p-30, a 31.5-inch 4K monitor. The monitor sports an IPS panel with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 6ms response time (4ms in Extreme Mode), 60Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 350 nits. The ThinkVision P32p-30 covers 100 percent of the sRGB and 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color spaces.



There aren't any surprises here, as the monitor features a three-sided "borderless design" and EyeSafe Certified 2.0 support. Like most ThinkVision monitors, connectivity options to enhance workers' productivity are plentiful, including support for the ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack. It also incorporates two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-A, and an RJ45 port. Finally, the monitor is adjustable for tilt, swivel and height.

However, the real showstopper is the ThinkVision P49w-30, which measures 49 inches diagonally and rocks a 5120 x 1440 resolution. While most IPS panels feature a contrast ratio ranging from 1000:1 to around 1300:1, the ThinkVision P49w-30 ups that figure to 2000:1.



This monitor has productivity on the mind, so you won't find ultra-low response times or high refresh rates here. Instead, you get the same 6ms/4ms response time and 60 Hz refresh rate of the smaller ThinkVision P32p-30. Maximum brightness is also identical at 350 nits, while DCI-P3 coverage inches up slightly to 98 percent (sRGB color space figures haven't been announced).



The ThinkVision P49w-30 ups the port count, bringing two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, two Thunderbolt 4, four USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-A, one USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-C (with 15-watt charging support), and an RJ45 port. While the ThinkVision P32p-30 doesn't include speakers, the larger ThinkVision P49w-30 throws in dual 5-watt speakers.



According to Lenovo, the ThinkVision P32p-30 launches in April 2023, priced at $999, while the ThinkVision P49w-30 will bow in June 2023 for $1,699.