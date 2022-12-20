Lenovo’s Updated ThinkPad X1 Lineup Will Bring New CPUs, Recycled Materials in April

In an announcement ahead of CES 2023, Lenovo announced that it is updating its ThinkPad X1 line of laptops — the X1 Carbon, X1 Nano and X1 Yoga — to the "latest Intel Core processors." The new laptops are set to start shipping in April.



Presumably, this means Intel will start shipping new processors sometime between now and April. CES would make pretty good timing for that announcement, as the company's mobile line hasn't yet caught up to the 13th Gen desktop chips. We know for sure that whichever generation chip Lenovo is using, these laptops will go up to Intel Core i7 with vPro and will be Evo certified.



The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will offer up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. It will have a 14-inch display, up to 2880 x 1800 resolution, with HDR500 True Black certification. The design isn't changing at all from last year, with the same 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 inches) footprint. The fold-over X1 Yoga Gen 8 will share the same RAM and storage specs, but its 14-inch screen will go up to a 3840 x 2400 OLED panel.

The smaller, lighter ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 stops at 16GB of LPDDR5 (though it allows the same 2TB of storage) with a 13-inch display going up to 2K (presumably 2160 x 1350, like the last model we reviewed ).The weight on this one has crept up a bit to 2.13 pounds.



All of the laptops share the same selection of ports: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0b and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. They all also have camera shutters, support the Tile app for tracking, feature fingerprint readers, are MIL-STD810H tested and support Dolby Atmos.



What is different about these notebooks is that they will be made partially from recycled materials, unlike the previous generation of X1 Carbon, Nano and Yoga. For the X1 Carbon, this means recycled magnesium in the palm rest and aluminum on the bottom, while the X1 Nano is getting a 90% recycled magnesium hybrid on both the bottom and the palm rest. Lenovo hasn't specified if the Yoga’s chassis will have any specific components, though the packaging is now made from bamboo and sugarcane fiber.



The X1 Carbon Gen 11 will start from $1,729; the X1 Yoga Gen 8 will have a base price of $1,859; and the X1 Nano Gen 3 is set at an entry of $1,649, though Lenovo suggests these are all "expected" and may change.



Lenovo is announcing a series of other Think-branded items today, including two ThinkVision monitors with 4K Mini LED displays and a curved ultrawide display.