LG 45-Inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor Drops to $599

Just before Cyber Monday starts, you can already find deals on new name-brand hardware like this offer on the LG 45GR65DC-B gaming monitor . Right now at Amazon, you can take it home for just $599 down from its usual rate of around $799. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the monitor since it first launched earlier this year.

This monitor is on the pricey side but it comes with plenty to get excited about. It’s huge, for starters, measuring in at 44.5 inches. It has a curved panel that’s backed up with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

LG 45GR65DC-B Monitor: now $599 at Amazon (was $799)

The LG 45GR65DC-B features a 44.5-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1500R. It has a dense resolution that measures up to 5120 x 1440px. The refresh rate can reach up to 200Hz when using the DisplayPort and the refresh rate can get as low as 1ms.

Users can expect 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a maximum possible brightness of 400 nits. There are two HDMI ports to use for video input alongside a DisplayPort as well as a couple of USB Type-A ports for external peripherals. The purchase is backed up by a limited 1-year warranty from LG.

