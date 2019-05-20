Lian Li Launches ARGB Fan Kit

Lian Li today launched its latest Bora fan kit, Bora Digital, with digitally addressable RGB (ARGB) lighting. Available in black, lightened black or extra-lightened black (officially black, space grey and silver), the new 12-LED fans are compatible with all major RGB software in addition to Lian Li’s own controller.

Lian Li’s sixteen-mode controller is even included, to assist buyers whose boards lack a 5v ARGB (aka D-LED) header. As a bonus, the controller is compatible with Lian Li's Strimer 24-pin RGB cable, allowing both the fans and cable lighting to be synchronized without relying upon motherboard control.

The full installation kit includes mounting hardware in addition to the controller and three 120mm fans.

Already listed at Newegg, all three Bora RGB kits (black, gray, silver) are still out of stock and unpriced. Lian Li lists its MSRP for each kit at $60.