Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Laptops
We're keeping our eyes open for deals on PCs, laptops and all your computing needs.
The annual holiday shopping season is here, with Black Friday leading the charge. Of course, deals are hitting hard before the biggest deals day of the year has arrived, with deals on gaming laptops at every price point, from budget laptops with RTX 3050 Tis to powerful beasts with the top-end components from Nvidia, AMD and Intel.
Quick Links: Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
- Dell: Save up to $950 on Alienware laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% on gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Up to 63% off PCs and Laptops (opens in new tab)
MSI GE66 Raider $200 Off at Newegg
- MSI GE66 Raider now $2,499 at Newegg (was $2,699)
The MSI GE66 Raider, a smaller variant of our favorite gaming laptop, the GE76 Raider, is on sale over at Newegg. You have to put it in your cart to see the price, but we'll tell you here: it's $2,499, cutting $200 off the regular price.
Newegg's sale configuration combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which is plenty of power for high performance gameplay. It's also packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
Notably, the listing says it's running Windows 10 out of the box. That might be great for purists, though it should upgrade to Windows 1 no problem.
The 15.6-inch touchscreen doesn't have a resolution listed, so we presume its 1080p (a separate 4K option does specify) and goes up to 165 Hz.
Gigabyte Gaming Laptop with RTX 3060 Is $649 on Sale
- Gigabyte A5 K1 now $649 at Newegg with promo code ZIP 11 (was $1,199)
Usually, a gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptop will go for well over $1,000. Sometimes $1,500. But the Gigabyte A5 K1 is just $649 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with the promo code ZIP11 at checkout.
It previously retailed for $1,199, and the regular sale price is $719. But that promo code gets you to the low $649 price.
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H isn't the newest CPU, though 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD are some pretty decent specs for the price. The 1080p display has a 144 Hz refresh rate, and the RTX 3060 should be able to push lower-end games to take advantage of it.
