Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Laptops

MSI GE66 Raider $200 Off at Newegg

MSI GE66 Raider now $2,499 at Newegg (was $2,699)

The MSI GE66 Raider, a smaller variant of our favorite gaming laptop, the GE76 Raider, is on sale over at Newegg. You have to put it in your cart to see the price, but we'll tell you here: it's $2,499, cutting $200 off the regular price.



Newegg's sale configuration combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which is plenty of power for high performance gameplay. It's also packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.



Notably, the listing says it's running Windows 10 out of the box. That might be great for purists, though it should upgrade to Windows 1 no problem.



The 15.6-inch touchscreen doesn't have a resolution listed, so we presume its 1080p (a separate 4K option does specify) and goes up to 165 Hz.