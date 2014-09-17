Trending

Logitech's G910 'Orion Spark' Sparkles With RGB Colors

Logitech's latest keyboard comes with RGB backlighting and mechanical switches.

Despite the fact that Logitech was one of the manufacturers that was a little late to the mechanical keyboard game, its G710+ still captured the hearts of many buyers. Now, Logitech has built a successor to the G710+ with the G910 Orion Spark. This keyboard is designed to complement the G402 Hyperion Fury and G502 Proteus Core gaming mice.

The Orion Spark sports Romer-G mechanical switches (which are not used on any other keyboard according to Logitech) instead of the more commonly-used Cherry MX switches. These switches have an actuation point that occurs 1.5 mm into the key press, while Cherry MX switches actuate at 2 mm. Logitech claims that this makes the keyboard register your key presses 25 percent faster. The keyboard also comes with nine programmable G-Keys that you can access through three different profiles, which gives you 27 macros to play with.

The keyboard comes with RGB LED backlighting, and each key has an LED underneath it that can individually light up in 16.8 million different colors. Through the Logitech software, you’ll be able to set a number of different profiles wherein the backlighting can adjust to your desktop or specific games that you’re playing.

Logitech has also equipped the keyboard with a disable-Windows key switch, as well as the usual media controls and an Arx Dock, which can hold your phone. Rather than integrating an LCD into the keyboard, Logitech built an app for Android and iOS smartphones that can be used to access in-game statistics.

Logitech has slapped an MSRP of $179.99 on the keyboard, and it should be available in the U.S. during the first weeks of November.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • icemunk 17 September 2014 15:52
    I want one. But $180 is gouging. I may buy one when they offer it for a reasonable price... $100 perhaps
  • zetzabre 17 September 2014 15:57
    Well, finally a good looking mechanical keyboard. Well, this one is for people who want something that looks (and performs) just as much as it costs. To be honest i was expecting Logitech to be the (first) one to give us this.
  • hannibal 17 September 2014 16:08
    LCD screen like in g15 or g510 would be nice to have also in these mechanical keyboards... I Personally still think that g107 is better than this, but that is a matter of taste.
  • ferooxidan 17 September 2014 18:41
    If you say that a lcd screen would suit it better, look again. I'm curious to what that "arx dock" really is. I think it is a dock that enables your phone as the lcd screen.
  • DookieDraws 17 September 2014 18:51
    Damn! All these new RGB keyboards are very expensive. I know some will buy them, but good grief, $180? I don't care if it talks to me or rubs my feet, that's just way too much for a keyboard! Jesus!
  • lumpy 18 September 2014 04:17
    Yes it talks to your phone via Bluetooth. Its completely customizable I want one....
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEVYMtXW1PU
  • lumpy 18 September 2014 04:20
    http://gaming.logitech.com/en-us/articles/arx-control
  • zpam 18 September 2014 05:40
    180 greens?!! What are you bananas? I can get a good Corsair keyboard and have some money to spare.
    Reply
  • el_bastardo74 18 September 2014 07:31
    Logitech makes some good peripherals, unfortunately, the keyboards have never lasted very long for me...not too mention, this is just way too over the top. I will pass.
    Reply
  • eltoro 18 September 2014 11:01
    Noise is an important factor, as I often play at night and don't want to keep the light-sleepers in the house awake.
    Any idea about the level of noise to be expected from these mechanical keys?
    I have no idea about such noise in the conventional mechanical keyboards with the Cherry MX switches, nor with these new Romer-G switches.
