Logitech Claims G402 "Hyperion Fury" Gaming Mouse Is World's Fastest

Logitech is announcing its latest gaming mouse – the G402 "Hyperion Fury". This mouse is based on the design of the recently-launched G502 "Proteus Core" but brings the design to a slightly cheaper price point. Logitech has already claimed that its G502 is the world's most sensitive mouse, and the G402 is supposed to be the fastest, capable of tracking accurately at over 500 inches per second.

"We took on the challenge of creating the world's fastest mouse in service of FPS gamers, and after three years of intensive R&D we are proud to launch a mouse that only Logitech could develop," said Ehtisham Rabbani, general manager of the Logitech gaming business said in a press release. "The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is the fastest gaming mouse, bar none, and the best mouse for high-speed FPS gameplay. Its lightweight design, combined with the precision and capability of the Fusion Engine, lets you make fast, furious swipes and dominate the battlefield, proving once again that Science Wins!"

Aside from the high-speed sensor, the mouse also has eight programmable buttons, an onboard ARM processor, DPI settings that range from 240 DPI to 4000 DPI, and a 1 ms response time by using a 1000 Hz polling rate.

Availability is expected in August, with pricing set at $59.99.

