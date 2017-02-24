Get Ready For 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' With The PC Requirements

A day after Bioware showed off more gameplay from Mass Effect: Andromeda, EA published the hardware requirements for the game.

In terms of storage, you’ll need about 55GB, which is par for the course in terms of today’s AAA games. Graphics-wise, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon HD 7850 to meet the minimum requirements. For memory, you’ll need a minimum of 8GB. Check out the rest of the specs below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-3570 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4GHz)AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9GHz) Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 55GB 55GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11

If you’re curious on where your CPU or GPU stands against the two categories, you can take a look at our hierarchy charts for processors and graphics cards. In the meantime, you can watch some recent gameplay footage, which showed off combat and skills, or play through the original trilogy to reacquaint yourself with the universe.

